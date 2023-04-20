The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ONA — One bad hop is all that Cabell Midland needed to jump all over Hurricane.

With the Knights leading 3-2 and the bases loaded, Addi Perdue hit a ground ball to second for what appeared to be the third out of the fourth inning. The ball, though, took a high hop and glanced off the glove of Kylie Bailey, allowing Halee Chapman and Ellie McCormill to score.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you