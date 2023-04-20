ONA — One bad hop is all that Cabell Midland needed to jump all over Hurricane.
With the Knights leading 3-2 and the bases loaded, Addi Perdue hit a ground ball to second for what appeared to be the third out of the fourth inning. The ball, though, took a high hop and glanced off the glove of Kylie Bailey, allowing Halee Chapman and Ellie McCormill to score.
That play started a seven-run inning that led to a 10-2 Knights victory in high school softball Thursday at Paul Adams Field.
“They put a whole game together,” Cabell Midland coach Herman Beckett said. “They played hard.”
After Perdue’s infield hit, Cabell Midland (14-3) sent seven more batters to the plate and scored five more runs. The inning featured four walks, two errors, a pair of stolen bases and one wild pitch.
Redskins coach Meghan Stevens was not pleased with how her team responded to adversity in falling to 10-12.
“We are young, but I expect more out of them,” Stevens said. “When we get the pitching, maybe we don’t get the defense. When we get the hitting, it’s just not all come together for us. I know we’re a much better team than what we’ve shown.”
Hurricane started strong. Peyton Hudnall led off the game with an infield single before scoring on Jaden Jones’ double. Alex Anderson hit a sacrifice fly, and three batters in, the Redskins led 2-0.
Cabell Midland tied it in the bottom of the inning as Becca Conrad singled and scored on a wild pitch, and K.K. Wallis hit a sac fly to plate Perdue.
The Knights took the lead in the third when Wallis’ base hit knocked in Sabrina Rose. Wallis finished 2 for 2 with three runs batted in.
“For sure, it was a good win,” Wallace said.
Drea Watts was the winning pitcher. The freshman struck out seven and walked three, allowing two hits. Perdue went 2 for 3.
The teams are scheduled to meet again at noon Saturday at Hurricane. Before then, the Redskins play at Riverside at 6 p.m. Friday.
“It’s supposed to rain, but I hope we get to play them again,” Stevens said.
Beckett said he was happy with his team’s enthusiasm, which had been lacking since starting shortstop and No. 1 pitcher Quinn Ballengee suffered a season-ending knee injury on April 4.
“What I’m proud of is the dugout was up the whole game whooping and hollering,” Beckett said. “We’re tickled about that, and that we got some people in the game who hadn’t seen a lot of action.”
HURRICANE 200 00 — 2 2 2
CABELL MIDLAND 201 7x — 10 8 1
Justice, Estep (4) and Lawson: Watts and Rose.
Hitting: (H) Anderson 2B; (CM) Perdue 2-3, Wallis 2-2 3 RBI 2 SB, Bell 2B.
