MOREHEAD, Ky. – Did Marshall seek to use Wednesday’s softball game at Morehead State to wash out the taste of its 23-game-win-streak-snapping loss on Saturday, or did the Thundering Herd not even think about that?
Somewhere in between, Marshall coach Megan Smith Lyon said after the Herd reset its consecutive-victory counter at one with a 4-2 triumph over the Eagles at University Field.
“I think it was big for us to come out today and get back on track,” Smith Lyon said. “I felt like we were a little stale offensively our last day in Monroe (in a 5-2 loss to Louisiana-Monroe), and today, we still got some kinks to work out offensively, but it was good to get back out here and compete again.
“We’re excited to come away with a win. That was a tough game.”
Indeed, despite the Herd’s recent long winning streak and Marshall having taken both ends of a twinbill from the Eagles by identical 9-1 scores on March 2 in Huntington, Morehead State got the potential tying run to the plate in both the fifth and sixth frames Wednesday.
Savannah Rice and the Herd got out of both jams, with an assist – or rather, a handful of them – from third baseman Camryn Michallas.
Rice induced a popout to Michallas to end the fifth inning and a grounder Michallas’ way to conclude both the sixth and seventh.
Rice went the distance and improved to 10-0 in the circle, with 11 strikeouts and no walks. She allowed six hits and two runs.
“We were really confident in Savannah, and she stepped up big in some tough situations,” Smith Lyon said, “and our defense came through.”
Michallas had the assist on three of Marshall’s final four outs of the game and also produced two putouts late, atoning for a fifth-inning error.
The Herd broke a 2-2 tie to take the lead for good on Bub Feringa’s RBI single in the top of the fifth and added to it when pinch-hitter Abby Darnley was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded later in the frame.
Marshall (34-4) got two RBIs from Autumn Owen in the first three innings – the second of which was her 60th of the year, tying the Herd’s single-season record – but Morehead State (10-17) limited the damage defensively before getting right back in it with one swing.
Eagles senior Kirya Kingsley, a Cabell Midland alumna, whacked a two-run shot off the left-field foul pole in the bottom of the third to tie the game.
“The biggest thing I was excited about was,” Morehead State coach Megan Griffith deadpanned, “it got quiet enough for everybody to hear it come off the pole, so I knew we were gonna get that call.
“That was a huge moment for us, and a huge moment for Kirya as well.”
Rice settled back in, though, retired Morehead State’s No. 3 and 4 hitters and didn’t allow a run the rest of the way.
“It’s a good team over there,” Smith Lyon said of the Eagles, “and especially … at their place, we knew it was gonna be tough. Good to see us battle in a close game and be able to finish it.”
Alex Coleman, Sydney Bickel, Feringa, Michallas and Lauren Love each had two hits for Marshall.
Owen’s third-inning RBI groundout plated Bickel, who had tripled. It tied Owen with Rachel Folden, who drove in 60 runs in 2005.
“She’s amazing,” Smith Lyon said of Owen. “But we don’t want to think too much about those things, because I think when you start thinking about those things, they stop happening and they’re harder to come by, so we want her just to focus on having quality at-bats every time she’s up and hitting the ball well.”
Jessie Begley took the decision for Morehead State. Starter Lennon Spicer, Begley and Madi Ogden combined to strand 10 Herd runners on base, including leaving them loaded in the third and fifth innings.
In Griffith’s first season, the Eagles have already surpassed last year’s win total of 8-36.
“They have fought all year long, and we’ve been in some really close ball games with some really great competition,” Griffith said. “Truly, we’ve got a phenomenal group of fighters.”
MARSHALL 101 020 0 – 4 11 1
MOREHEAD STATE 002 000 0 – 2 6 0
Rice and Owen; Spicer, Begley (3), Ogden (5) and Cripps.
Hitting: (MU) Coleman 2-4; Bickel 2-4, 3B; Owen 1-4, 2 RBI; Feringa 2-4; Michallas 2-3; Love 2-4; (MSU) Kingery 1-3, 2 RBI, HR.