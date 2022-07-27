The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Cabell Midland’s Quinn Ballengee (11) high-fives coach Herman Beckett as she rounds the bases with a three-run homer against Lincoln County in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 softball championship on May 10, 2022, at Lincoln County High School.

HUNTINGTON — High school baseball players and softball players may now add bling to their swing.

The National Federation of State High School Associations rescinded the rule 3-2-12 that banned players from wearing jewelry during games. Starting in the spring of 2023, jewelry will be allowed.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

