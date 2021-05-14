COAL GROVE, Ohio -- Winning a sectional championship is thrilling, but even better when it's a surprise.
Coal Grove (17-8) defeated guest Rock Hill 7-2 Friday in a Division III high school softball sectional title game. Several of the Hornets were surprised when asked to line up for a photo to commemorate the achievement.
"Wait, that was the championship?" winning pitcher Kaleigh Murphy asked. "I thought it was just a sectional game. I didn't know it was the championship."
Coal Grove advances to the district tournament at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Portsmouth (20-5). The Trojans defeated Northwest on Friday.
The Hornets struck early, as No. 2 hitter Addi Dillow hit a home run to left field in the first inning. The shot was part of a big night for the senior shortstop and West Virginia State University signee. She tripled home two runs in the second and singled and scored in the sixth.
"We did a lot of hitting this week," Dillow said. "We were pretty much on fire."
Murphy was 2 for 4 with one run batted in. Rylee Harmon went 3 for 4, Jordan Dale was 2 for 3 with two RBI and Katie Deeds 2 for 3 as Coal Grove pounded 15 hits.
Deeds doubled in Autumn Hicks in the second before scoring with Murphy on Dillow's triple as the Hornets built a 4-0 lead.
The Redwomen (11-13) scored in the third when Karlee Gillespie singled, then crossed the plate on a double by Aleigha Matney, who finished 2 for 4. University of Rio Grande recruit Mackenzie Hanshaw made it 4-2 with a mammoth homer to straightaway center field in the fifth.
The Hornets, though, pulled away with three runs in the sixth. Dillow and Rylee Harmon singled and Jayden Griffith walked, setting up Jordan Dale's two-run double and freshman Elle Delawder's single to score Griffith to make it 7-2.
Murphy allowed two runs on seven hits, struck out six and walked none against heavy-hitting Rock Hill.
"Everything," Murphy said when asked how many of her five pitches were working for her. "Pitch outside and inside and use all five pitches."
Coal Grove coach Wayne Kellogg said he was pleased with his team's performance.
"Kaleigh hit her spots," Kellogg said. "They have two hitters, Kylee Howard and McKenzie Hanshaw, you have to keep the ball away from. Elle made her first start in left field and played well. Addi hit the ball well."
The Hornets now turn their attention to Portsmouth. Coal Grove split with the Trojans in the regular season.
"We definitely look forward to the tiebreaker to see who's the better team," Dillow said.
ROCK HILL 001 010 0 -- 2 7 0
COAL GROVE 130 003 x -- 6 15 0
Howard, Adkins (2) and Hanshaw; Murphy and Griffith.
Hitting: (RH) Matney 2-4 2B, Hanshaw HR; (CG) Murphy 2-4, Dillow 3-4 3B HR 3 RBI, Harmon 3-4, Dale 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Deeds 2-3 2B.