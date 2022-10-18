ONA — Sydni Burko found a lot to like in Bloomington, Indiana.
She found a church, a fishing hole, nice people and, oh yeah, a college softball scholarship.
Burko, a junior at Cabell Midland High School, recently committed to Indiana University. The standout third baseman ranks among the top 10 players in her class in the nation. She will play for former Marshall University coach Shonda Stanton with the Hoosiers.
“Just growing up and going to Marshall camps, working with Shonda, I just knew she was the type of person I wanted to play for,” Burko said. “Going up there and being around her and the rest of the staff and seeing the girls she produces, not just as ballplayers but as people and their character, that’s what did it for me.”
Burko chose Indiana over more than one dozen offers, including from Ohio State, Iowa, Florida Atlantic and others. The most difficult overture to reject was from Miami (Ohio), where former Cabell Midland and Thundering Herd star Morgan Zerkle is an assistant coach. Burko wore No 18 because it was Zerkle’s number.
“I really looked up to Morgan,” Burko said. “She’s a local West Virginia girl. I wanted to do the same thing she did.”
Burko’s confidence in her decision eased the awkwardness of telling other coaches she wasn’t joining their programs.
“It stinks that you have to tell them no, but I’m so excited for where I’m going it’s OK,” Burko said. “Nobody wants to do it, but I’m so confident in my commitment that it wasn’t hard. I loved the experience, but I’m glad it’s over. I know where I’m going and can look forward to it. I don’t have to worry about stuff.”
As a freshman, Burko played for the Knights, for whom her mother, the former Jennifer Little, played. Burko opted to play travel ball with the heralded Beverly (Ohio) Bandits the last two seasons. Burko said she’s probably played in 1,000 softball games as a high school-aged player.
Burko, who likes to shoot rifles, hunt, fish and lift weights, said Stanton’s character and Christian faith meant a great deal to her in deciding where to play. Burko said she would “go to church every day if I could” and that she feels God led her to the Hoosiers.
“Oh my gosh, tons of prayer went into my decision,” Burko said. “Church was my escape during recruiting. I didn’t have to think about it. It wasn’t in my hands. I trusted God’s plan and not mine. I’ve met with a pastor of a church I’m looking to go to out there.”
Burko, who said she’ll major in criminology, was ranked seventh in the country by Extra Innings Softball in the Class of 2024. Legacy & Legends ranked her fifth, Fastpitch Network 15th and Sixty Feet Softball 16th. She was a Premier Girls Fastpitch All-AMerican finalist this season, earned PGF all-summer team honors in 2020 and 2011 and was an honorable-metion all-summer pick in 2022. Burko led the Bandits in batting average, doubles and walks.