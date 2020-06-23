HUNTINGTON -- Elijah Spurlock loves Jesus and baseball, making Kentucky Christian University the perfect fit.
Spurlock signed with the Knights on Tuesday at the Grace Christian High School gym, becoming the first player from the school ever to sign to play college baseball. The Soldiers' 6-foot-4, 200-pound right-hander, chose KCU over offers from several schools, including Shawnee State.
"KCU gave me what I wanted," Spurlock said of the Grayson, Kentucky, college. "It's Christian based. I always wanted to go to a Christian school. I like what they teach."
The COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of all but one of Grace Christian's games this season. Spurlock, though, has stayed in shape throwing indoors, running and even playing basketball with Cabell Midland girls player Hazley Matthews.
Spurlock throws two- and four-seam fastballs, a curve and a changeup. He also throws a rarely used slider he said "acts weird."
Spurlock has played high school ball since seventh grade, which is permitted in West Virginia Christian schools.
"He's a great kid," Grace Christian coach Nate Hale said. "He's come in in situations and never questions. He's worked hard and done what's best for the team. Elijah's been a dream to coach and watch develop. He came in as a small seventh grader pitching against high schoolers and never backed down."
Soldiers' pitching coach Caleb Webb has worked with Spurlock since the pitcher's sophomore season.
"In the three years I've been with the program he's done nothing but grow," Webb said. "His pitch development has grown and he's become such a strong presence on the baseball team and a leader for our team."
Spurlock, who said he plans to major in sports management to secondary teaching, tops out at 80 mph, but with a large frame figures to increase his velocity once he experiences a college weight program.
Spurlock thanked God for giving him talent, his grandfather Claude Spurlock for coaching him since he was little, his dad Rodney for instilling a strong work ethic and his mom Courtney for passing along her athletic ability.
"She was a softball player growing up," Elijah Spurlock said. "I got my baseball ability from her."