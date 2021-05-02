HUNTINGTON — A march-off win?
The Grace Christian Soldiers rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat South Point 7-6 Saturday in high school baseball.
With one out, Grant Webb reached on an error and later scored on a single by Brady Johnston. Jarred Porter then scored on another error to win it.
Alex Childers was the winning pitcher in relief of Porter.
Gage Chapman went 3 for 4 for the Pointers. Brendan Dillon was 2 for 4 and Blaine Freeman drove in two runs.
SOUTH POINT 200 021 1 — 6 8 4
GRACE CHRISTIAN 003 002 2 — 7 8 3
Lawson, Dillon (7) and Chapman; J. Porter, Childers (5) and N. Porter.
Hitting: (SP) Dillon 2-4, Chapman 3-4, Freeman 2 RBI; (GC) Childers 2B.
NITRO 6, WAHAMA 5: The Wildcats scored twice in the bottom of the ninth to beat the White Falcons. Elijah Casto went 3 for 4 with two RBI for Nitro. Logan Roach had two hits for Wahama.
Softball
COAL GROVE 16, GALLIA ACADEMY 6: Jaidyn Griffith homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lead the Hornets to a triumph over the visiting Blue Angels.
Katie Deeds went 4 for 4 for Coal Grove. Addi Dillow was 3 for 4 with three RBI. Winning pitcher Kaleigh Murphy was 3 for 4 and Rylee Harmon 2 for 5 with two RBI. Abby Hammons was 2 for 2 hit a two-run homer and three RBI for Gallia Academy. Addy Burke went 2 for 3.
ST. ALBANS SWEEPS HHS: The Red Dragons (12-0) swept Huntington High 14-0 and 15-1.
In the opener, Tayven Stephenson homered, triple and drove in five. Taylor Glancy went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBI. Kendall Stoffel had two hits and two RBI. Stoffel homered in the nightcap and drove in three. Glancy homered and drove in four. Alivia Nunley also had two hits.