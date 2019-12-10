The field for Fairland High School’s Big E Classic basketball showcase is set.
The event, named for former Dragons star Ernie Hall, will be played Saturday at the Carl York Center. Games begin at 11:30 a.m. with Fairland’s girls junior varsity taking on St. Albans’ JV. At 1 p.m., Fairland’s boys will take on Chesapeake in a JV contest.
At 2:45 p.m., varsity action begins with Chesapeake playing Athens in a boys game. At 4:30 p.m., the boys teams from Tolsia and Huntington St. Joe will play. At 6:15 p.m., Fairland’s girls take on Warren. At 8 p.m., the Fairland boys play South Webster.
Fairland also will induct four new members into its hall of fame at the Big E Classic.
Going in will be multisport star Anita Cook (1981-85), who played basketball at Shawnee State University and ran track at Marshall University; football, track and basketball standout Craig Burd (1981-85), who went on to become an NFL official after college at St. Francis (Pennsylvania) University; the school’s basketball all-time leading scorer Nathan Hughes (1989-92), who went on to Ohio University; and current baseball coach Michael Hill (2001-2005), who played four sports in high school before going on to star in baseball at East Carolina University and the University of Cincinnati.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Spring Valley basketball standout Sam Adkins has offers from Waynesburg University and Potomac State College. He also has visited West Virginia State University and Concord University. He has a visit scheduled to Davis & Elkins College. ... Spring Valley offensive lineman Wyatt Milum visited Penn State University. ...
Ashland offensive lineman John Stone committed to the University of Tennessee-Martin. ... Williamstown linebacker Eric Brown received an offer from Marshall University. ... Greenup County track standout Tanner Euton signed with Kentucky Christian University. … Hurricane baseball pitcher Brenden Lewis signed with Shepherd University. …
Boyd County golfer Emily Brown signed with the University of Pikeville. … Huntington High tennis player Drew Burton visited Frostburg State University. ... Eastern-Meigs’ Mason Dishong signed to compete in track and field at the University of Rio Grande. ... Greenbrier West girls basketball player Julie Agee signed with Dabney S. Lancaster Community College. ... Raceland football star Ethan Cox picked up an offer from the University of the Cumberlands.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Spring Valley offensive lineman Doug Nester, now at Virginia Tech, was named an honorable-mention freshman All-American by Pro Football Focus. … Lucas Cooper, a junior at Ohio Wesleyan University, and former all-state linebacker from Hurricane was named to the North Coast Athletic Conference second-team defense after finishing tied for the OWU team lead in tackles and finishing fifth in the conference with 86. …
David Early has been declared eligible to play basketball at Logan High School. Early briefly left to attend Beckley Prep, but returned to his home school. … Boyd County girls basketball standout Harley Paynter scored her 1,500th career point last week. … Three Greenup County basketball players topped the 20-point mark in an 87-71 triumph over Menifee County. Rodrell Dryden and Brady Nelson each scored 25 points and Zander Carter scored 20. …
Herbert Hoover football coach Tim Meyer resigned. … Former Coal Grove offensive lineman Austen Pleasants, now of Ohio University, was named second-team all Mid-American Conference. … Ohio State director of high school relations and recruiting assistant Ed Terwilliger visited Jodie Penrod, wife of Gallia Academy football coach Alex Penrod in the hospital last week. Jodie Penrod is undergoing cancer treatments. Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave also recorded a video to encourage her. …
Morgantown has an opening for head football coach. ... Buffalo won the Fairland Invitational wrestling tournament. ... Cabell Midland’s archery team won the Ashland Shootout. ... Former Fairland basketball star Kollin Van Horn scored a career-high 21 points for Cedarville University in an 80-66 victory over Malone University. ... Former Chesapeake track star Cecil Fletcher of Ohio Wesleyan University won the long jump (22 feet, 1 3/4 inches) and triple jump (41-9 2/4) Friday at the Wittenberg Tiger Open track meet. ...
Fairland wrestler Hunter Brewer won his 100th career match. ... Roman Pearson, son of Marshall running backs coach Pepe Pearson, helped Pickerington Central to the Ohio Division I state football title. ... Point Pleasant’s wrestling team won the prestigious Lake Norman (North Carolina) Duals.