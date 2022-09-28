HUNTINGTON — When Aaron Ferguson watches his son Evan play, he sees glimpses of himself from years past, but admitted that he might be beat in one particular aspect of the game.
The elder Ferguson was a star on the Marshall offensive line from 1993-96. The younger is in his freshman year at Gardner-Webb, which faces the Thundering Herd at 3:30 p.m.m Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
“I was an athletic offensive lineman and that was the reason I think I got to play early on was because of my ability to run and overall athleticism,” Aaron Ferguson said. “But he is way more equipped mentally to understand defenses and things like that. I didn’t have an understanding of football concepts like he does.”
To be comparable to his father is high praise for Evan Ferguson, who played for Spring Valley High School, where Aaron is an assistant coach. Aaron was inducted into the Marshall Athletics Hall of Fame in 2007 after anchoring the offensive line for some of the most prolific years in Marshall football history.
But Aaron watched as Evan’s high school playing career ended prematurely because of a knee injury ahead of his senior season, and for that reason, Saturday becomes even more special.
“It’s been a year since any of us have seen him play a meaningful down of football from where he tore his ACL,” Aaron Ferguson said. “Just to have a chance to see him out there on the field participating in the warmups and being part of the college football dream is something that we’re all very proud that he is able to do.”
Evan has yet to see the field in four games this season, and Aaron said he will likely redshirt his freshman season as he continues to rehab and strengthen his knee and adjust to the speed of college football.
“I don’t expect him to play, which is fine,” Ferguson said. “It’s going to be a good year for him to get the chance to continue to get his leg stronger and get back up to the speed of football, let alone college football.”
Ferguson is a proud father and said it will be a unique experience to see his son on the opposing sideline in the same stadium of which he has many memories, but knows that this is the beginning of many memories to come for Evan, who is just getting started at Gardner-Webb.
“I have said this to a lot of people over the years, that no one had as much fun or as good of a football experience and college experience as I had going to Marshall during the mid-90s,” Ferguson said. “The games we won, the people that I got a chance to meet, the brothers that I still have today is all part of that. I hope (Evan) has half of that experience because if he has half of that experience that means he’s had an incredible football experience.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
