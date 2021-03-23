There's a creek near my home that has been very special and meaningful in my life.
To be honest, there is nothing particularly special about the creek itself or its waters. In fact, there are many more creeks in West Virginia that are more scenic, more remote, and to be honest, better fisheries.
I have not fished every creek in the state - a lofty goal, and I commend anyone who has - but I know of no other creek that holds more of my memories than this specific one for me.
The sound of the water rushing over rocks, the smell of the river being alive, and the coolness of the air as the current pushes it along all strike memories collected in a mental shoebox stored inside my conscience. The shoebox is sorted by senses that help jog my memory of a particular event, fish, conversation, milestone or even a thought.
It is weird how the human mind works. My mom passed several years ago, but I still get random reminders of her from my senses – the smell of a casserole cooking in the oven, a whiff of a certain perfume from a stranger in a crowd, and sometimes even the taste of sweet tea will jog a memory of her back porch where she made sun tea every day of the summer.
The same happens on this creek. A certain memory will come flashing in like a postcard - my son’s first trout, a large brown trout my brother caught, my dear friend Cook making a cast to an impossible fish and catching it, my son’s first trout on a fly, and even memories of life’s struggles and joys.
After all these years, perhaps it’s not the creek or the trout that I keep returning for, but rather it’s in hopes that a memory I haven’t seen in years will reappear from the shoebox.
I have fished the creek with many folks over the years – mostly true friends and family. One of my best buddies, the kind of friend you are lucky if you only have one in your entire life, and I used to fish the creek weekly, no matter the weather or time of year. My son learned to fish and especially fly fish on the creek since he was barely old enough to do so. I also have hosted many out-of-town guests on the creek for a day of fishing in the mountains.
All in all, the creek has almost always risen to the occasion, and to be honest, it still does to this day.
This past week, my son went on a solo trek to the creek. Just before a predicted rain, he was hoping the front would stir a trout or two into feeding right before dark. Plus, he set out to try a new fly pattern he’d been working on.
I received a call from him, and I could tell by the excitement in his voice that the creek had once again been very eager to please. Through his excited voice and fast-paced conversation, he informed me of a rather large brown trout he hooked and landed.
He followed up the conversation with a grainy cellphone image of him holding a true trophy brown. Although I wasn’t there, the image alone was enough to conjure up the sound of the rushing water and feel the cool air wash over my skin.
Although I have taken my son fishing on the creek hundreds of times over the years, on that day last week he took me fishing. And for that, I give thanks.