SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- That a bulldozer sat behind the Ironton dugout at the South Point High School softball field was fitting as the Fighting Tigers ran over the Pointers 13-1 on Tuesday.
Bella Sorbilli drove the on-field machine, smashing a two-run home run, a three-run triple and a two-run single in going 3 for 4 with seven runs batted in.
"Just confidence," Sorbilli said. "I was in a little bit of a slump early in the season. I got out of this weekend and it carried through to today. I relaxed and saw pitches I wanted to hit."
After a weekend of facing hard-throwing hurlers from St. Albans, Raceland and Bath County in the Tri-State Showcase in Kentucky, Ironton had to adjust to the finesse approach of South Point's Sadie Perkins. The Tigers took a 1-0 lead when Aubrey Ferguson scored on a passed ball in the second inning, but plated 10 in the third to blow open the contest.
"Sometimes it takes us awhile to warm up with different pitchers, but we usually get it down by the second time (through the lineup)," Sorbilli said.
Ironton (8-2 overall, 5-1 Ohio Valley Conference) sent 14 batters to the plate in the third. Emily Weber, Gracie Brammer, Keegan Moore and Sorbilli all reached base twice in the inning. Weber, Brammer, Moore, Ferguson and Kylie Miller knocked in runs.
Jaidyn Malone scored on an error in the fourth to pull the Pointers within 11-1, but Sorbilli slugged a two-run homer to right in the fifth to set the score.
Braylin Wallace earned the win. She allowed two hits, struck out six and walked five.
Ironton benefited from 10 walks, with Moore leading with three. She also doubled.
The Tigers return to action at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Fairland. South Point (3-8, 1-3) visits Gallia Academy at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
IRONTON 01(10) 02 -- 13 6 1
SOUTH POINT 000 10 -- 1 2 2
Wallace and Brammer; Perkins, Evans (3) and Kleinman.
