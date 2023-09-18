HUNTINGTON — It’s a small sample size, but Marshall University football’s offense line might be the unsung heroes of the offense two games into the 2023 season.
Sure, there are flashy plays such as Chuck Montgomery’s trick play touchdown throw and explosive moments from Rasheen Ali in the backfield with five rushing touchdowns, but even more impressive is what is happening on the line in front of those plays as they develop.
The Thundering Herd offensive line, which took its fair share of scrutiny at times last season, is the only team in the nation to have not allowed a quarterback sack yet this year. Marshall has also played in one fewer game than most FBS teams and are joined by Colorado State and Sam Houston State as the only others to have played just twice this year.
They’ve been doing it while rotating pieces in and out.
Nine offensive lineman saw action on Sept. 9 when the Herd took on East Carolina and they weren’t necessarily ‘garbage time’ snaps with the game locked away. That’s four non-starters that made their way into the game, one more than when three backups played against Albany.
“Right now we’ve got a lot of prospects, I wouldn’t say depth, but it’s not negative,” head coach Charles Huff said. “We’re moving some guys around and giving some guys some opportunity because they’ve shown flashes of being consistently able to execute.”
Huff credited those that have gotten in the game for making the most of their reps, ones that will prove their value later this season when Marshall needs fresh legs down the stretch after finishing the regular season with 10 consecutive games after an early off week.
“Last week we got an opportunity to play a few more guys, which I think is going to help those guys improve, but overall, not giving up any sacks is a complement to the entire group,” Huff said. “Coach (Bill) Legg is doing a really good job.”
Marshall allowed 36 quarterback sacks last season but just a dozen in the last seven games played, tied in part to the change made midway through last season.
Cam Fancher was sacked four times in his first start at JMU and thrice the next week against Coastal Carolina but settled in after that loss and has only been sacked five times in seven games since then.
“I think last year Cam was coming in trying to gain the respect of being a starting quarterback and he’s done a good job of earning everyone’s respect and trust,” offensive lineman Ethan Driskell said. “Cam is a very talented quarterback. He can throw it, take off and run and get us out of bad situations.”
Huff spoke similarly of his starting quarterback and said that not allowing a sack was a credit to Fancher’s style of play as well, alluding to his ability to extend plays with his legs.
“Keeping the quarterback upright is huge but also being able to distribute the ball on time and in the right windows builds that confidence with the O-line and allows them to play a little faster,” Huff said. “We’ve got to continue to do that in order to be successful.”
The offensive front’s next task is the Virginia Tech Hokies, who have managed just seven sacks in three games this season, tied for 52nd in the nation. That game kicks off at noon Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.