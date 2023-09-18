The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230903 marshallfb 50.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall quarterback Cam Fancher looks to the sideline for a call as the Herd takes on Albany during an game on Sept. 2 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — It’s a small sample size, but Marshall University football’s offense line might be the unsung heroes of the offense two games into the 2023 season.

Sure, there are flashy plays such as Chuck Montgomery’s trick play touchdown throw and explosive moments from Rasheen Ali in the backfield with five rushing touchdowns, but even more impressive is what is happening on the line in front of those plays as they develop.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you