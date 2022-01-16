HUNTINGTON — Marshall offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey could be leaving the Thundering Herd football program for the same position at Memphis, sources confirmed on Sunday.
On Sunday, the Memphis Commercial Appeal reported Cramsey would be hired by new Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield. Cramsey declined to comment to The Commercial Appeal when contacted on Sunday.
Sources within Marshall’s football staff said Cramsey’s decision is expected to become known by Tuesday, although a decision could come sooner.
Attempts by The Herald-Dispatch to reach Cramsey for comment were unsuccessful.
At Memphis, Cramsey would replace Kevin Johns, who recently left Memphis to join the staff of new Duke head coach Mike Elko as offensive coordinator.
Cramsey would be called on to rejuvenate a Memphis offense that averaged its fewest points since 2013 and finished next to last in the American Athletic Conference in rushing.
If Cramsey does leave the Thundering Herd, the 46-year-old would do so after four seasons of leading the Herd offense.
Cramsey was the lone on-field coach kept by Marshall head coach Charles Huff when Huff was hired at this time last year.
Last season, Marshall’s offense ranked 16th in FBS under Cramsey, averaging 456.5 yards per game while featuring solid production in each phase of the game.
That offense featured quarterback Grant Wells, who was also 16th in passing in FBS at 271.9 yards per game.
Wells has since moved on to Virginia Tech after entering the NCAA transfer portal two weeks ago, leaving the Herd searching for a new starting quarterback in 2022.
Running back Rasheen Ali also led the nation in rushing touchdowns at 23 while averaging 107.8 yards per game, which was 10th in FBS. Those numbers led Ali to being a Conference USA first-team selection.
There was no shortage of Conference USA accolades for Marshall offensive players during Cramsey’s tenure with the Herd.
In 2020, Cramsey was forced into a tough situation when former starting quarterback Isaiah Green left just weeks before fall camp. Cramsey helped navigate Wells and the Herd offense to wins in its first seven games, using the running of Brenden Knox and the arm of Wells to balance things out as the Herd started 7-0 and was ranked as high as No. 15 nationally.
Wells ended up as the Conference USA Freshman of the Year and as the first-team All-Conference USA selection at quarterback.
The 2019 season saw running back Brenden Knox among the nation’s best as he was named Conference USA’s Most Valuable Player following a year with 1,387 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Cramsey’s first year came in 2018 when Green led the way, finishing with 2,459 yards passing with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Those numbers helped him earn Conference USA Co-Freshman of the Year honors.
Should Cramsey decide to leave, there would be no shortage on Marshall’s staff for coaches with experience in leading offense. Wide receivers coach Clint Trickett and tight ends coach Bill Legg have both served as offensive coordinators during their coaching careers.