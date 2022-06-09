All-Star games are unpredictable, but the South has to like its chances in the West Virginia North-South high school basketball classic.
The boys game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at the South Charleston Community Center, following the girls game, which tips off at 6 p.m.
The South features three NCAA Division I signees in Cabell Midland's Chandler Schmidt, a Navy recruit, Poca's Isaac McKneely, who signed with Virginia, and Teays Valley Christian's Josiah Davis, who is headed to West Virginia.
Schmidt, a 6-foot-1 guard, averaged 28 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals last season to help the Knights to the state tournament. He is the Mountain State Athletic Conference player of the year.
"It's awesome to be able to compete against the best players in the state and have fun while doing it," Schmidt said. "It's going to be a great event and I can't wait to see what's in store."
McKneely averaged 22.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists last season to lead Poca to a Class AA state title. The 6-4 guard is the Gatorade Player of the Year after making 53.6% of his shots and 79.3% of his free throws. McKneely finished his career with 1,901 points.
Davis averaged 19 points, 9.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.2 steals and led his team to the National Association of Christian Athletes national championship in March.
The South also features Huntington St. Joe standout Zavion Johnson, a 6-1 guard who averaged 16 points to help the Irish to the Class A state semifinals.
The Kanawha Valley is well represented on the South roster, with Devin Hatfield of Herbert Hoover, Johnathan McComas of Charleston Catholic, Zane McCarty and Hunter Castleberry of George Washington, Cayden Faucett of South Charleston and Kolton Painter of Nitro. The squad is coached by South Charleston's Josh Daniel, with Wyoming East's Derek Brooks as an assistant.
Hatfield is pulling double duty, along with Tug Valley's Ethan Colegrove, also playing in the North-South Football Classic at noon Saturday at South Charleston High School.
Also on the South roster are Tanner Whitten of Wyoming East, Caleb Blevins of Man, Jackson Tackett of Logan and Shad Sauvage of James Monroe.
Jarrod West of Clarksburg Notre Dame and Mark Barnhart of St. Marys coach the North. The team is headed by Alec Poland of Class AAAA state champion Morgantown.
Also playing for the North will be Ashton Mooney of Parkersburg South, Ryan Reasbeck of Wheeling Central, Jaidyn West of Clarksburg Notre Dame, Grant Barnhart of St. Marys, Curtis Litton of Clay County, Trevor Beresford of Cameron, Rye Gadd of Webster County, Caleb Strobe of Tyler Consolidated, Jordan Holmes of Musselman, Ryan Maier of Grafton, D.J. Coomes of Braxton County, Trevor Williamson of Magnolia, Aaron Forbes of University and Eric Smith of Fairmont Senior.