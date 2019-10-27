SOUTH CHARLESTON — On Friday night, a visiting Hurricane and host South Charleston waged a contest befitting the weather — sloppy, ugly and at times downright miserable.
But for the Black Eagles, who, like the Redskins, desperately needed a win to improve their high school football postseason prospects, Friday wasn’t about style points, but playoff and bonus points.
In a game marred by mistakes, offensive struggles and an injury to Hurricane quarterback Austin Womack, South Charleston rode a steady ground game and a stingy defensive to an important 28-14 win.
The win moved the Black Eagles to 3-5, with St. Albans and Cabell Midland still left on the schedule. Four wins would figure to be the minimum to make the Class AAA playoff field with five likely locking a team in.
Friday night’s game wasn’t always the prettiest, but for a team that has lost games at Riverside and at Huntington on touchdowns inside the final 30 seconds, a victory was welcome, no matter the fashion.
“It’s nice to win it when it’s close,” SC coach Donnie Mays said. “We’ve been on the other side of this and it’s painful and just watching them in the locker room and how tough it is and stuff. Now, it’s pure excitement. Our goals are still in front of us.”
The Black Eagles churned out 212 yards on 48 carries in controlling the ball and moving chains on a night that proved difficult to do so. Mondrell Dean led the way, rushing for 103 yards on 21 totes. Quarterback Trey Dunn scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and gained 51 yards on 16 carries and Romeo Dunham, who factored into the game in all three phases, added 56 more yards on 10 carries.
For Hurricane, it was a case of a huge play followed immediately by a disastrous one.
There was a blocked field goal and return to the SC 1 that was negated by penalty on the last play of the first quarter that was followed by an interception on the first play of the second. There were punts of negative-1 and 14 yards. There was a fumble on the first play of a drive starting at the Redskins’ 41 trailing just 14-7 in the fourth quarter.
Even a touchdown from backup quarterback Ismael Borrero to Chase Hager in the fourth to cut the lead to 21-14 with 3:41 left took an immediate turn for the worst. Kicker Cole Bumgarner booted what appeared to be a perfect onside kick that took a hop right into the waiting hands of Dunham, who made a cut and sprinted 57 yards to the end zone for a back-breaking touchdown.
Hurricane (3-6), now just two weeks removed from an impressive win over Huntington High at home, has since dropped games at Parkersburg and South Charleston, both in heartbreaking fashion, and a once-promising season is now on the brink. Senior running back Christian Hill was bottled up for the second straight week, gaining just 22 yards on 17 carries, and Womack was taken off the field in an ambulance late in the third quarter, creating a delay of nearly 30 minutes.
Redskins coach Jeremy Taylor called the situation “precautionary,” but Womack’s injury is just one of several for a beat-up, down-on-their-luck Redskins team with its back squarely to the wall now with just a date against St. Albans remaining.
“The whole season has been a nightmare,” Taylor said. “Every time we do something good, we turn around and do something bad. We get something going and we do something to screw it up. I don’t know. If I had the answer, believe me, we wouldn’t be 3-6.”
In total, South Charleston outgained the Redskins 291-138 and forced four turnovers, picking off Womack twice and recovering two Hurricane fumbles.
“We’ve been waiting for our defense to play like that and they bailed us out tonight,” Mays said. “Eventually your defense is going to have to win a game for you, and they did tonight.
“The defense is the MVP of that game. Hurricane has a ton of skill kids. They didn’t put up 400-some yards passing (against Parkersburg) last week by luck. (Womack) is a heck of a quarterback and I thought we did a good job getting to him, forcing bad throws — I’m really proud of our defense today.”
Samahji Simon caught three balls for 55 yards to lead South Charleston, including 44-yard reception to set up a 3-yard scoring run for Dunn on the first possession of the second half. That score gave the Black Eagles a 14-7 lead after the teams entered the locker room tied at 7.
Borrero filled in admirably in Womack’s absence, completing 6 of 8 passes for 57 yards and leading the Redskins in rushing with 33 yards on five carries. Chase Hager caught five passes for 43 yards and a 3-yard touchdown to lead Hurricane.
HURRICANE 0 7 0 7—14
SOUTH CHARLESTON 0 7 7 14—28
SC — Dunham 9 run (Edwards kick), 4:18
H — Hill 1 run (Bumgarner kick), 1:57
SC — Dunn 3 run (Edwards kick), 9:59
SC — Dunn 22 run (Edwards kick), 6:24
H — Hager 3 pass from Borrero (Bumgarner kick), 3:51
SC — Dunham 57 kick return (Edwards kick), 3:41
H SC
First downs 10 16
Rushes-yards 25-56 48-212
Passing yards 82 79
Passing 10-20-2 6-15-0
Total yards 138 291
Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-0
Penalties-yards 5-35 8-50
Punts-average 4-13.75 5-23.4
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: H: Hill 17-22, Borrero 5-33, Barham 1-16, Womack 1-(minus-4), Team 1-(minus-11). SC: Dean 21-103, Dunn 16-51, Dunham 10-56, Simon 1-2.
PASSING: H: Womack 4-12-2-25, Borrero 6-8-0-57. SC: Dunn 6-15-0-79.
RECEIVING: H: Hager 5-43, Barham 4-40, Moses 1-(minus-1). SC: Simon 3-55, Dunham 2-8, Lawton 1-16.