South Charleston’s senior night game was a close one.
The Class AAAA No. 5 Black Eagles hit nine 3-pointers on their way to a 70-67 win over Class AAAA No. 6 Highlanders on Thursday at South Charleston Community Center.
SC senior Cayden Faucett made the most of his final regular-season home game as he hit six of those 3-pointers and scored a team-high 22 points.
South Charleston had an advantage to start the game as a Huntington player was given a technical foul before the start of the game for dunking during a shootaround. The Black Eagles started the game with two free throws and Wayne Harris made one of those two.
Harris was a key contributor for South Charleston (14-4) in the first quarter as he was 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Faucett aided Harris in the first as he was 4 of 5 from beyond the arc and hit a 2-pointer for 14 points. The Black Eagles jumped out to a 24-17 lead after the first quarter.
In the second, both teams were 6 of 6 from the line but Huntington’s (10-8) Avonte’ Crawford added three field goals for seven points and the Highlanders outscored the Black Eagles 18-14 in the second quarter to cut SC’s lead to 38-35 at halftime.
In the second half, Huntington continued to chip away at South Charleston’s lead and a 3-pointer from Mikey Johnson made the score 44-43 in favor of the Highlanders midway through the third quarter.
In the fourth, a Johnson dunk gave the Highlanders a 58-54 lead, but South Charleston’s offense found some life. The Black Eagles went on a 14-3 run and took a 68-61 lead with less than 3 minutes left in the game.
Johnson responded with a 3-pointer and, after a Christian Goebel free throw to make the score 69-64, Johnson hit another 3-pointer to put the Highlanders within two. Harris was then fouled and hit his free throw to make it 70-67.
Huntington’s Antonio Taylor had a wide-open shot from 3-point range that would have tied the game with less than five seconds but it rattled out and Mondrell Dean got the game-clinching rebound.
Johnson scored a game-high 29 points for Huntington. Montez Tubbs was Huntington’s other double-figure scorer with 16 points.
Harris was 16 of 20 from the line and finished with 20 points and Bryson Smith added 13 points for South Charleston.
Nick Scala is HD Media’s regional night sports editor. He can be reached at 304-348-7947 or nickscala@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @nick_scala319.
