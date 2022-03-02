Ashton Mooney scored 21 points to lead Parkersburg South (18-3) to an 89-43 victory over Hurricane (5-18) in the Class AAAA Region IV Section 2 high school boys basketball tournament semifinals Tuesday in Parkersburg.
Jackson Smith made five 3-point shots in the third quarter and scored 18 points for the Patriots, who entertain St. Albans (15-6) at 7 p.m. Friday for the sectional title. Cyrus Traugh chipped in 17 points.
Gabe Benytil scored 10 points for the Redskins.
GILMER COUNTY 39, WAHAMA 38: The Titans (8-15) made a layup at the buzzer to upset the White Falcons (12-11) Tuesday in the Class A Region IV Section 2 tournament in Mason, West Virginia. Garrett Butler and Josh Lipscomb led Gilmer County, which plays at Huntington St. Joe (16-7) at 7 p.m. Thursday in the section finals, with 16 points each. Sawyer VanMatre paced Wahama with 16 points. Ethan Gray scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Girls basketball
LAWRENCE COUNTY 57, SHELBY VALLEY 41: Kensley Feltner scored 29 points and pulled down 14 rebounds as the Bulldogs (26-7) defeated the Wildcats (22-10) in the quarterfinals of the 15th Region tournament in Pikeville, Kentucky. Sophi Adkins scored 15 points, all in the third quarter, for Lawrence County, which plays Paintsville (19-12) at 8 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. The Tigers clobbered Belfry 50-22 in their quarterfinal game. Alyssa Elswick paced Shelby Valley with 22 points. University of Kentucky signee Cassidy Rowe played with an injured wrist and scored four points.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
