WILLOW WOOD, Ohio -- South Gallia earned a season-opening 3-2 victory over Symmes Valley Tuesday in high school volleyball.
The Rebels won the first set 26-24, but fell 25-19 in the second. Symmes Valley took a 2-1 lead by winning the third set 25-17, but South Gallia rallied to tie with a 25-22 win in set four. The Rebels won the fifth set 15-8 to claim the match.
Cara Frazee led South Gallia with 11 points.
ALEXANDER 3, GALLIA ACADEMY 0: The Spartans swept the Blue Angels 25-18, 25-23, 25-23 in the season-opening match for both teams Tuesday in Albany, Ohio.
Karsyn Raines and Erin Scurlock led Alexander with 12 kills each. Brooke Casto had 14 digs. MaKenna Caldwell paced the Gallia Academy with seven points.
SOCCER
GALLIA ACADEMY 4, WARREN 3: Maddux Camden scored the winning goal in the 66th minute to left the Blue Devils over the Warriors in the season opener for both teams in Vincent, Ohio.
Colton Roe gave Gallia Academy a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 16th minute. Warren scored the next two goals before Evan Stapleton tied it in the 47th minute. Three minutes later, Shane Gardner gave the Warriors a 3-2 lead, only to see the Blue Devils tie it on a header by Keagan Daniels in the 60th minute.
The Blue Devils visit Portsmouth on Thursday.
WHEELERSBURG 5, SOUTH POINT 0: The Pirates (1-0) found the goal with five of their 27 shots in a victory over the visiting Pointers (1-1).
Aaron Jolly scored the first three goals. Braxton Sammons and Jacob Saxby scored one apiece.