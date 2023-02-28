MERCERVILLE, Ohio -- Many basketball teams leave the court crying this time of year, but the South Gallia High School girls were happy to do so after their most-recent game.
The Rebels (22-3) rallied from 14 points down in the fourth quarter to defeat defending Division IV state champion Waterford 48-46 Saturday to win the first district championship in any sport since the school opened in 1996. The Wildcats (18-7) missed a free throw with no time left, sending South Gallia to the regional semifinals versus Berlin Hiland (20-6) at 6 p.m. Thursday at Pickerington North High School.
"It was crazy," Rebels sophomore Emma Clary said. "Right after the game after she missed that shot, I got instant chills and wanted to cry. They were tears of joy. It was real exciting."
Clary, who owns a scholarship offer from Morehead State, averages 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and one blocked shot per game. Junior Morgan Lyons leads the team in scoring at 17.8 points, rebounding at 7.3 and steals with 3.7 per contest. Junior Tori Triplett scores 10.5 points to go with 4.3 assists. Junior Macie Sanders chips in 10 points a game. Three other players, led by Lindsey Wells' 5.8, average at least four points a game.
That balance makes the Rebels, who won the first conference (Tri-Valley) championship, achieved the first state ranking (10th) and posted the best record in school history, difficult to guard.
"We have so many different scorers," said Lyons, who made the winning shot against Waterford. "If I'm not hitting one night, someone else is, or we're all hot one night. We shoot a lot and work together to get good shots."
Coach Corey Small, who has led South Gallia for 11 seasons, said selfless attitudes have led to success. He said the players don't have to deal with egos and put winning ahead of personal statistics.
"Everyone gets along and works extremely hard," Small said. "Most of them have played together since rinky dink. The camaraderie is fantastic. We're very unselfish and share the ball well. Every other game we have a different leading scorer."
Triplett said she loves the way her teammates play in such an unslefish manner.
"In the summer, the majority of these kids are here working," Triplett said. "We play volleyball together. We're friends. We like to be around one another and the chemistry is there. At practice, we have good times and we enjoy the game together."
The Rebels have overcome injuries. For a school with about 85 girls, depth could be a problem. Not for South Gallia. Clary, whose brother Isaac stars at Gallia Academy and signed to play football at Marshall University, missed time with a foot injury and Sanders is out with a hurt knee.
"We play really good team ball," Clary said. "Especially Madison (Summers), where Macie's been hurt, has stepped up a lot. I'm really proud of her. Jaycie (Boothe) and Molly (McWhorter) have stepped up. I'm really proud of them."
The Rebels split the season series with Waterford, a traditional state power. To beat the Wildcats was a milestone triumph.
"It feels really good," said Lyons, whose sister Harlie played at Fairland High and Bluefield State College. "It was such an unreal feeling I can't explain it. We were crying tears of joy."
Berlin Hiland might present an even bigger challenge. The Hawks are the winningest program in Ohio girls basketball history.
"We're excited and ready to go," Small said. "We're just ready to play. I think we match up well."
Small, TVC Hocking Division coach of the year, credited his players for the team's success.
"It's definitely not coaching," he said. "I stand on the sideline and yell and scream while they do all the work."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
