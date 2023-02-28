The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MERCERVILLE, Ohio -- Many basketball teams leave the court crying this time of year, but the South Gallia High School girls were happy to do so after their most-recent game.

The Rebels (22-3) rallied from 14 points down in the fourth quarter to defeat defending Division IV state champion Waterford 48-46 Saturday to win the first district championship in any sport since the school opened in 1996. The Wildcats (18-7) missed a free throw with no time left, sending South Gallia to the regional semifinals versus Berlin Hiland (20-6) at 6 p.m. Thursday at Pickerington North High School. 

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

