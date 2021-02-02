WELLSTON, Ohio -- South Gallia (9-10) outscored Wellston 17-7 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 63-47 victory in girls high school basketball.
The Rebels trailed 27-25 at halftime, but pulled ahead 46-40 entering the final period.
Jessie Rutt led South Gallia with 20 points, 16 in the second half. Macie Sanders scored 17 points and Tori Triplett 14. Lauren Cheatham paced the Rockets with 17 points. Daycee Clemons chipped in 11 points.
SOUTH GALLIA 14 11 21 17 -- 63: Rutt 20, Sanders 17, Triplett 14, Waugh 7, Halley 3, Lambert 2.
WELLSTON 13 14 13 7 -- 47: Cheatham 17, Clemons 11, Kilgour 6, Johnston 5, Aubrey 3, Potts 3, Spencer 2.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Snowy weather and COVID-19 continued to alter high school basketball schedules throughout the Tri- State on Tuesday.
Postponed games, all boys, include, Coal Grove at Ironton; Rock Hill at Ironton St. Joe; North Adams at Portsmouth to Feb. 15; Greenup County at Maysville St. Patrick; Portsmouth West at Lucasville Valley to Feb. 18; Minford at Wheelersburg to Wednesday; Green at New Boston; South Webster at Northwest; Portsmouth Notre Dame at Sciotoville East; and Symmes Valley at Western-Pike to Feb. 17.