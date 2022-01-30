South Gallia and River Valley high school hired new head football coaches Monday.
Bryan Morrow takes over at South Gallia, Scott Cooper at River Valley. Both first-time head coaches are former assistants at Wellston.
Cooper, a Wellston graduate, has coached 15 years at various stops, including Alexander, Gallia Academy and Meigs.
“I’m very humbled and honored that the Gallia County Local administration has chosen me to be the next head football coach at River Valley High School,” Cooper said. “It’s a program and a community that I’m familiar with, and I know that this community is hungry for a more-consistent winning football program.”
Cooper, 50, replaces Jason Peck, who resigned after going 8-29 in four seasons.
River Valley graduate Morrow, 32, was an assistant there under Jerrod Sparling, then went to South Gallia as offensive coordinator under Mike Smith. Morrow was defensive coordinator with the Rockets.
“I’m very grateful and honored to be selected to serve as the next head football coach at South Gallia High School,” Morrow said. “There’s no better place for me to get my first head coaching position than here in Gallia County and here at South Gallia. We have a great administration to work with and this community is very passionate about its school and its kids. I’m really excited to get to work and start trying to build back a winning culture here at South Gallia.”
Morrow replaces Vance Fellure as coach of the Rebels. Fellure’s contract was not renewed after a 2-24 record in three seasons.
All three Gallia County high schools feature new football coaches for 2022. Gallia Academy hired Kole Carter on Jan. 13.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
