MERCERVILLE, Ohio — There's no place like close to home.
South Gallia High School girls basketball standout discovered that when deciding where to play college basketball. She chose the University of Rio Grande, signing with the Red Storm.
The 5-foot-9 shooting guard joins teammate Amaya Howell in Rio Grande's recruiting class.
"I chose Rio Grande because it's close to home and I can still spend time with my family and not be too far away," said Stapleton, who said she also considered Shawnee State and Ohio University. "I can't wait to play the sport I love."
A four-time letter winner in basketball and three-time letterer in volleyball, Stapleton brings athleticism to the Red Storm. She averaged 9.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.6 assists per game as a senior.
Stapleton, who helped South Gallia to a 7-15 record this season, said she plans to major in X-ray technology. She carries a 3.2 grade point average.
"It's something I've always wanted to do," Stapleton said.
The Rebels standout thanked her teammates and coaches, as well as her parents for helping her to earn an opportunity to play college basketball.
I would say my biggest influence on and off the court would have to be my mom and dad," Stapleton said. "They have always pushed me to do my best and they helped me with anything I need help with."
Rio Grande finished 19-13 overall and 10-6 in the River States Conference last season. The Red Storm competes at the NAIA level.