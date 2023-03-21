The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230321-hds-allohio.jpg
Buy Now

South Gallia's Morgan Lyons was named Division IV second-team all-Ohio.

Morgan Lyons of South Gallia earned second-team honors on the All-Ohio Division IV girls high school basketball team Monday.

A 5-foot-8 junior guard, Lyons averaged 16.8 points per game to lead the Rebels to a 22-4 record, the Tri-Valley Conference championship and to the region semifinals.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you