Morgan Lyons of South Gallia earned second-team honors on the All-Ohio Division IV girls high school basketball team Monday.
A 5-foot-8 junior guard, Lyons averaged 16.8 points per game to lead the Rebels to a 22-4 record, the Tri-Valley Conference championship and to the region semifinals.
Player of the year was Rylee Sagester of state champion New Madison Tri-Village, which also featured coach of the year Brad Gray.
The first team included Annie Dettwiller of Portsmouth Notre Dame. Dettwiller, a 6-1 senior, averaged 11.7 points per game. She was joined on the first unit by Maddie Powers of Malvern, Kelsey Harlan of Hannibal River, Morgan Hunt of New Madison Tri-Village, Ava Turner of Fort Loramie, Kendall Braden of Toledo Christian, Shelby Grover of Lucas, Sophia Kline of Sugar Grove Berne Union, Kara McFadden of Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding and Jacey Mullen of New Middletown Springfield.
Honorable-mention selections included Desiree Simpson of Symmes Valley, Emma Clary of South Gallia, Maggie Swayne of Portsmouth Clay and Gracie Ashley of Portsmouth Notre Dame.
In Division III, Hazley Matthews of Rock Hill, Makenna Walker of Wheelersburg, Sienna Allen of Portsmouth and Maelynn Howell of Portsmouth West earned special mention.
Honorable-mention picks included Kate Ball and Sophi Hutchinson of Chesapeake, Hadyn Bailey of Rock Hill, Rylee Lisle of Meigs, Daysha Reid of Portsmouth, Emma Sayre of Portsmouth West and Madison Whittaker of Wheelersburg.
Player of the year was Corri Vermilya of Loudonville. Coach of the year was Denny Shrock of Doylestown Chippewa.
All-Southeast District honors featured Fairland's Tomi Hinkle as player of the year and the Dragons' Jon Buchanan coach of the year in Division II. Hinkle's teammate Bree Allen joined her on the first team. Fairland's Kylee Bruce made the second team. Dragons Kamryn Barnitz and Addison Godby earned special mention, as did Gallia Academy's Chanee Cremeens.
Matthews was a first-team all-district pick in Division III, along with Allen, Walker and Howell. Rylee Leonard of Eastern Brown was player of the year and Larry Howell of Portsmouth West coach of the year.
The second team included Bailey, Hutchinson, Ball, Lisle, Reid, Whitaker and Sayre. Making the third team was Camille Hall of South Point, Kelsey Fraley of Coal Grove, Evan Williams of Ironton, Hayley Edwards of River Valley and Lexi Deaver of Portsmouth West.
Special mention picks featured J'Lynn Risner and Hope Easterling of Rock Hill, Abbey Isaacs of Chesapeake, Alivia Noel of Coal Grove, Isabel Morgan of Ironton, Saratina Jackson of South Point, Carlee Manley of River Valley, Jennifer Parker and Andrea Mahr of Meigs, Savannah Cantrell of Portsmouth, Charlie Jo Howard of Portsmouth West and Lexi Rucker and Macee Eaton of Wheelersburg.
Lyons was a first-team in Division IV, along with player of the year Dettwiller. Jerry Close of Waterford was coach of the year. The second team included Simpson and Clary. Gracie Damron of Ironton St. Joe made the the third team. Jordan Ellison of Symmes Valley, Anna Knapp of Green, Tori Triplett and Madison Summers of South Gallia earned special mention.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
