PARKERSBURG — Mikey Johnson threw down two dunks and led all scorers with 30 points Wednesday night for visiting Huntington in a Class AAAA Region IV co-final inside Rod Oldham Athletic Center, but it wasn’t enough as Parkersburg South punched its ticket to next week’s boys basketball state tournament with a 76-64 victory over the Highlanders.
Huntington ended the season at 10-13 and on a seven-game losing streak, which started when the Patriots won on the road 77-67 back on Feb. 8.
South, which received 21 points apiece from Cyrus Traugh and Jackson Smith along with 18 from Ashton Mooney, earned the No. 3 seed and will carry a 20-3 record into next Thursday’s state quarterfinal versus No. 6 Wheeling Park scheduled for a 9:30 a.m. tip.
“We’re ready to play,” said Patriots coach Mike Fallon, whose squad won 82-63 on Jan. 28 at Wheeling Park. “People have no clue how hard it is to get to Charleston. Huntington came in and gave us a fight early on and just kept digging and digging, but give our kids credit. They made huge plays when they had to.”
Huntington led 23-17 lead after one quarter thanks to five late points from Montez Tubbs, which included a 3 from an Aiden Mankin assist. Johnson, who joined Patriot Caleb Schaffer for game-high rebounding honors with nine, knocked down a 3 with 3:49 to go in the half for a 30-29 cushion.
However, that proved to be the final lead for the visitors as South ended the period on a 10-1 spurt with the final counters coming via a Traugh three-point play.
Parkersburg South quickly turned its eight-point advantage into a comfortable lead by opening the second half on a 12-1 run. Smith and Mooney started it by draining open 3s. After Riley Street had a putback, Traugh scored inside for the 19-point lead, 51-32.
Although Gunnell Hickman converted a foul shot and Johnson sank two freebies, Huntington didn’t make its first field goal of the third quarter until the 3:34 mark when Malik McNeely made a lay-in for part of his 14 points. The Highlanders went a span of 8:15 without a field goal, which featured 13 missed shots, as South was able to outscore them 22-2.
Huntington refused to go away quietly thanks to a 13-2 run, which included three deuces by McNeely and a Johnson three-point play, which cut South’s lead to 53-45 with 77 ticks left in the third.
The Patriots didn’t flinch and Brady McMullen, who scored eight points off the bench, knocked down a trifecta after an Austin Reeves steal and assist. Another HHS turnover followed when Schaffer made a steal and assisted on a Smith bucket. Reeves then found Smith open for a 3 in front of the South bench just prior to the buzzer for a 61-45 lead entering the final eight minutes.
“That’s the thing we talked about all year,” Fallon added. “Our bench has got to be better than the other team’s bench any time we play and that’s been the key to our success the whole season long. Those guys coming in.
“Devin (Hershberger) didn’t play as much tonight as he usually plays, but some of the guards came in and played well. He didn’t sit there and pout. Our kids understand their roles and did a great, great job.”
Thanks to six points from Johnson, which included his first dunk, along with a field goal from Hickman, HHS scored the first eight points of the fourth to cut the deficit in half at 61-53, but PSHS sank 9 of 12 free throws the rest of the way.
Huntington High 23 8 14 19 — 64
Parkersbug South 17 22 22 15 — 76
HUNTINGTON (10-13)
Mike Johnson 12 4-4 30, Gavin Lochow 2 0-0 5, Malik McNeely 7 0-2 14, Gunnell Hickman 1 2-4 4, Aiden Mankin 2 0-0 6, Montez Tubbs 2 0-0 5, Avonte Crawford 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 26 6-10 64; 3-point goals: Johnson, Mankin 2, Lochow, Tubbs 1
PARKERSBURG SOUTH (20-3)
Cyrus Traugh 7 7-11 21, Ashton Mooney 6 5-6 18, Riley Street 1 0-0 2, Jackson Smith 7 2-3 21, Caleb Schaffer 1 1-2 3, Austin Reeves 0 1-2 1, Brady McMullen 3 0-0 8, Nathan Plotner 1 0-0 2, Aiden Blake 0 0-0 0, Devin Hershberger 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 26 16-24 76; 3-point goals: Smith 5, McMullen 2, Mooney 1
Shooting: H 26-62 (41.9%), PS 26-55 (47.3%); 3-pointers: H 6-23, PS 8-19; Rebounds: H 37 (Johnson 9, McNeely 8, Hickan 7, Lochow, Crawford 5), PS 33 (Schafer 9, Traugh 7, Smith 6, Mooney 5); Assists: H 10 (McNeely 3), PS 8 (Reeves 4); Steals: H 10 (Johnson 4), PS 9 (Schaffer 4); Turnovers: H 11, PS 11
Next game: No. 3 Parkersburg South vs. No. 6 Wheeling Park at 9:30 a.m. next Thursday in state quarterfinals at Charleston Coliseum.