20201023-hds-south.jpg
Parkersburg South’s Devin Gaines (22) and Robert Shockey gang tackle Morgantown’s Davon Eldridge during the Mohigans’ 55-21 win over the Patriots Friday night inside the Erickson All-Sports Facility in Parkersburg.

 Joe Albright Parkersburg News & Sentinel

HUNTINGTON --Parkersburg South playing Cabell Midland in football a second time is akin to putting spoiled milk back in the refrigerator and hoping it will be better tomorrow.

That's what Parkersburg South (1-6) is tasked with, however, as the Patriots visit the Castle at 7 p.m. Friday in Ona to take on the Knights (4-0) while trying to break a five-game losing streak, it longest in 13 years. 

The teams have met once this season, a hastily arranged game on Sept. 4 when Cabell Midland prevailed 69-34. The Knights left an active scrimmage at Fairmont Senior at 2:30 p.m. that day to play at South's Erickson All-Sports Facility at 7:30 p.m. in a game put together as a result of COVID-19 cancellations.

The Patriots had bright spots in the loss. Levi Rice returned a kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown just before halftime and he caught a 54-yard TD pass late in the third quarter. Cyrus Traugh pulled South into an early tie when he deftly caught a tipped pass for a touchdown in the first quarter.

For the most part, however, the Patriots stumbled through mistakes on top of errors, as Cabell Midland's Jackson Fetty intercepted a Sam Schuler pass to set up a touchdown and Jayden Johnson returned a fumble for a TD. 

The Patriots never slowed the Knights' potent running attack and Jakob Caudill rumbled for 196 yards and two touchdowns. There's no reason to expect Cabell Midland to take a different approach this time.

South bounced back from that defeat in impressive fashion, hammering Woodrow Wilson 42-6, but since then the season has gotten sideways for the Patriots. A 34-14 loss to Princeton was followed by a 39-0 defeat at the hands of John Marshall, a 56-28 loss to Bridgeport, a 33-19 loss to Linsly and, last week, a 55-21 pasting by Morgantown.

The offense has shown sparks with Shuler throwing for 308 yards last week, but the defense hasn't come around at all. The Mohigans rushed for a whopping 570 yards.

Jak Hogsett and Gage Wright have developed as reliable receivers who might test the Cabell Midland secondary.

South coach Nate Tanner used a boxing term to say Morgantown punched the Patriots in the mouth and dominated up front. It appears round two is likely Friday in more ways than one.

