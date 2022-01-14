PARKERSBURG -- Riley Street scored 12 points, including the first seven of the game, to spark No. 4 Parkersburg South (8-1) to a 79-67 victory over No. 9 Cabell Midland (4-5) in a Class AAAA clash Thursday in boys high school basketball.
The Patriots never trailed and led 32-19 at halftime. The Knights pulled within 51-46 at 7:06 of the third quarter, but South pulled away with an 8-0 run.
Cyrus Traugh scored 22 points and Ashton Mooney 20 for the Patriots. Dominic Schmidt scored 24 and Chandler Schmidt 22 for Cabell Midland.
CABELL MIDLAND 15 81 21 13 -- 67: Eastone 4, S. Schmidt 24, Frost 8, Gibson 2, Fetty 2, Cottrell 0, Taylor 5.
PARKERSBURG SOUTH 23 20 19 17 -- 79: Traugh 22, Mooney 20, Street 12, Smith 5, Schaffer 3, Reeves 5, Branham 0, McMullen 2, Walker 0, Blake 3, Hershberger 7.
ELLIOTT COUNTY 63, RACELAND 57: Nathaniel Buckner scored 18, Gaitlin Griffith 15 and Taylor Whitley 12 to lead the Lions (10-2) by the Rams (7-8) in the 16th Region All A semifinal in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Andrew Floyd led Raceland with 22 points. Jacob Gauze scored 15 points and snared 15 rebounds. Kyle Broughton scored 11.
Girls basketball
SOUTH POINT 39, MINFORD 38: The homestanding Pointers held the Falcons to 11 points in the second half to improve to 5-6. Karmen Bruton led South Point with 18 points. Lindsee Williams scored 11 for Minford (5-7).
MINFORD 9 18 5 6 -- 38: Risner 8, Cronin 4, Reffit 5, Davis 3, Conkel 7, Williams 11, Pendleton 0.
SOUTH POINT 10 9 14 6 -- 39: Jones 2, Ermalovich 4, Hall 0, Mitchell 2, Saddler 6, Hopkins 0, Bruton 18, Jackson 7, Staley 0.
FAIRLAND 64, PORTSMOUTH 33: Five Dragons combined for 10 3-pointers in a triumph over the host Trojans. Tomi Hinkle led Fairland (12-2 overall, 9-0 Ohio Valley Conference) with 19 points. Bree Allen scored 16 and Reece Barnitz 13. Daysha Reid and Ayonna Carr each scored 10 for Portsmouth (6-8, 2-7).
FAIRLAND 14 16 20 14 -- 64: R. Barnitz 13, Allen 16, Hinkle 19, K. Barnitz 7, Taylor 2, Bruce 7.
PORTSMOUTH 7 8 5 13 -- 33: Cheatham 2, Trinidad 3, D. Reid 10, Potts 0, Ay. Carr 10, Meadows 0, K. Reid 0, Jarvis 3, Am. Carr 5.
HURRICANE 56, POINT PLEASANT 19: Lauren Dye led the Redskins (6-3) with 17 points on the road. Tayah Fetty scored 12 and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Big Blacks (2-10).
SYMMES VALLEY 56, GREEN 30: Kylee Thompson scored 18 points to pace the Vikings (11-6 overall, 9-1 Southern Ohio Conference) past the Bobcats (4-6, 3-4) in Willow Wood, Ohio. Kasey Kimbler scored 17 for Green.
BOYD COUNTY 74, FLEMING COUNTY 46: The Lions used a late 29-8 run to top the Panthers in Flemingsburg, Kentucky. Audrey Biggs led Boyd County 9-3) with 18 points. Taylor Bartrum scored 15, Jasmine Jordan 12 and Emilee Neese 10. Sadie Price and Ariana Adams each scored 10 for Fleming County (4-10).
IRONTON ST. JOE 57, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 16: Bella Whaley scored 15 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as the host Flyers (5-10 overall, 5-5 SOC) beat the Panthers (1-13, 1-8). Gracie Damron scored a career-high 14 points for St. Joe. Morgan McCoy led Clay with seven points.
RUSSELL 42, GREENUP COUNTY 26: The Red Devils, without leading scorer Shaelyn Steele, beat the Musketeers in Lloyd, Kentucky. Campbell Jachimczuk led Russell with 11 points. Jenna Adkins and Bella Quinn chipped in 10 each. Emily Maynard scored 12 for Greenup County.
ALEXANDER 60, RIVER VALLEY 26: Kara Meeks scored 25 points as the Spartans beat the Raiders. Marlee Grinstead scored 16 and Olivia Ohms 13 for Alexander.
MEIGS 64, WELLSTON 35: Mallory Hawley scored 17 and Rylee Lisle 15 to help the Marauders (10-3 overall, 3-3 Tri-Valley Conference) beat the host Rockets (3-9, 0-6). Jennifer Parker scored 12 and Andrea Mahr 11. Maddie Potts paced Wellston with 20 points.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Boyd County's home boys basketball game with West Carter Friday was postponed.
