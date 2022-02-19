SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- South Point (16-8) overcame an early six-point deficit to defeat Portsmouth 66-56 Friday in a Division III sectional championship boys high school basketball game.
Jordan Ermalovich scored 10 of his 12 points in the second quarter as the Pointers took 27-24 halftime lead. Caleb Schneider scored 18 to lead the Pointers. Mason Kazee scored 15 and Jake Adams 10. Dariyonne Lattimore paced the Trojans (11-11) with 19 points. Kenny Sanderlin scored 16.
South Point advances to the district semifinals vs. Eastern-Brown at 8:30 p.m., Saturday, in Waverly.
SYMMES VALLEY 72, MANCHESTER 26: The Vikings (18-3) jumped to a 20-2 lead and rolled by the Greyhounds (6-18) in a Division IV sectional title game in Willow Wood, Ohio. Brayden Webb scored 22 points and Dylan Caldwell 21 for Symmes Valley, which plays Leesburg Fairfield at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the district semifinals at Wellston. Isaiah Scott led Manchester with 12 points.
SPRING VALLEY 63, TOLSIA 41: Lucas Hazlett scored 23 points to help the Timberwolves (4-14) win their second straight and third in their last four games. The Timberwolves led 35-17 at halfitme. Ty Smith scored 10 for Spring Valley. E.J. Blackburn scored 12 and Parker Watts 10 for the Rebels (2-12).
SPRING VALLEY 17 18 16 22 -- 63: Abercrombie 9, Adkins 5, Grayson 5, Parsons 1, Mosser 2, Hazlett 23, Smith 10, Larsen 4, Robertson 0, Brown 0, Meredith 2, Grimes 0.
TOLSIA 10 7 8 16 -- 41: Watts 10, Austin 2, Johnson 2, Claytor 0, Dawson 2, Vance 6, Blackburn 12, Dingess 2, Lovins 3.
COVENANT 49, HANNAN 33: Gabe Roberts scored 17 points to lift the host Eagles (11-11) to a triumph over the Wildcats (2-10). Tyler Farley scored 15 points. Dakota Watkins and Logan Barker each scored nine points for Hannan.
GALLIA ACADEMY 79, MIAMI TRACE 58: The Blue Devils (15-7) used a 17-2 first half run to pull away from the Panthers (5-15) in a Division II sectional tournament game in Centenary, Ohio. Kenyon Franklin scored 21 points and Isaac Clary 20 for Gallia Academy, which plays Sheridan in the district semifinals at 8:30 p.m., Saturday, at Southeastern High School in Chillicothe, Ohio. Zane Loveday scored 19 points. Andrew Guthrie paced Miami Trace with 27 points.
ST. ALBANS 50, HURRICANE 41: The Red Dragons pulled away in the second half to improve to 13-5. Jayden Clark scored 15, Nunu Claytor 11 and Jameson McDaniels 10 for St. Albans. Gabe Benytil scored 16 and Nas'Jaih Jones 14 for the Redskins.
FAIRVIEW 66, PHELPS 56: Jaxon Manning scored 29 points as the Eagles (11-17) beat the host Hornets (10-17). Tanner Johnson scored 14 points. Mason Prater led Phelps with 24 points. Melvin McCoy scored 11 and Landon Dotson 10.
WAHAMA 92, BRAXTON COUNTY 52: Sawyer VanMatre scored 30 points to help the White Falcons (12-9) defeat the Eagles in the first round of the Little Kanawha Conference Tournament in Mason, West Virginia. Josiah Lloyd scored 25 and Ethan Gray 12 for Wahama. Lane Morrow and D.J. Coomes each scored 12 for Braxton County.
Girls basketball
ASHLAND 59, WEST CARTER 54: Makayla Martin scored 24 points, grabbed eight rebounds and made a key blocked shot late as the Kittens (19-4) held off the Comets (20-9) in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Lindsay Wallenfelsz scored 11. Allie Stone scored 24 and Alexis Bond 10 for West Carter.
BUFFALO 47, POINT PLEASANT 16: The host Bison (13-6) held the Big Blacks scoreless in the first quarter and to four points in the first half in a rout. Abby Darnley led Buffalo with 14 points.
GREENUP COUNTY 44, PAINTSVILLE 39: The Musketeers outscored the Tigers 11-6 in the fourth quarter to improve to 18-9. Rachel Bush led Greenup County with 21 points. Emma Frazier scored 13 points, nine in the fourth period. Emilea Price scored 13 and Kylie Kinner 11 for Paintsville (17-11).