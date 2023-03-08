ATHENS, Ohio — The Elite Eight hasn’t gone to the dogs, but the dogs are going to the Elite Eight.
South Point (22-3) defeated North Adams 57-44 in a Division III, Region 11 boys high school basketball semifinal Wednesday at Ohio University’s Convocation Center. The Pointers will take on Columbus Africentric (22-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday for the region title at the Convocation Center. The Nubians rallied to edge Sugarcreek Garaway 49-47 Wednesday in the other semifinal.
South Point overcame a six-point deficit in the third quarter to tie 30-30. The Pointers then closed with a 27-14 run.
Caleb Lovely scored just two points in the first half, but finished with 20 to lead South Point. Jordan Ermalovich scored 12 points and Xathan Haney 11.
The Pointers took care of the ball and made free throws, finishing with just six turnovers, none in the second half, and going 16 for 18 at the foul line.
Bransyn Copas led the Green Devils (21-5) with 23 points, 14 in the first half. Jayce Rothwell scored 11.
The game featured eight lead changes before Ermalovich tied it 30-30 with two free throws with 2 seconds left in the first half. South Point took a lead it never relinquished when Josh Childers scored on a layup off an assist by Lovely 23 seconds into the third quarter.
The Pointers steadily pulled away, pushing the lead to 10 on a pair of Zander Dornon free throws at 1:54 in the third period. North Adams closed within eight on a layup by Copas, but moved no closer.
