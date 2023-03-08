The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ATHENS, Ohio — The Elite Eight hasn’t gone to the dogs, but the dogs are going to the Elite Eight.

South Point (22-3) defeated North Adams 57-44 in a Division III, Region 11 boys high school basketball semifinal Wednesday at Ohio University’s Convocation Center. The Pointers will take on Columbus Africentric (22-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday for the region title at the Convocation Center. The Nubians rallied to edge Sugarcreek Garaway 49-47 Wednesday in the other semifinal.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

