IRONTON — Austin Webb has starred in this movie before and so far it has had a happy ending.
That was the case again Tuesday when South Point (10-3 overall, 8-1 Ohio Valley Conference) started slowly, then came on during the third quarter behind seven points from Webb to defeat Ironton 44-36 in high school boys basketball at the Conley Center.
“We always do,” Webb said, with a laugh, referring to the rough start followed by a strong finish that has become the norm for the Pointers. “We’ve got to start playing better in first quarter and win some games.”
South Point trailed 10-4 after one quarter and 18-17 at halftime before beginning the third period on a 4-0 run to force a Fighting Tigers’ timeout. Ironton (3-4, 3-4) controlled the pace in the first half, but the Pointers’ press defense sped up the game and eventually led to Webb’s 3-pointer with 3:16 left in the third, giving South Point a 26-24 lead it never relinquished in staying within one game of league-leading Fairland.
Webb said coach Travis Wise talked at halftime about creating an up-tempo contest.
“We always talk about it,” Webb said, again with a laugh of part humor and part frustration.
Nakyan Turner followed Webb’s 3-point basket with a 2-pointer and a trey of his own. Malik Pegram added a layup to make it 33-24 at the end of the third. Webb began the fourth quarter with a basket from the lane and South Point had its biggest lead at 11 points.
Ironton rallied within 37-33 on Blake Porter’s steal and layup with 2:12 to play, but the Pointers made 7 of 8 free throws late to secure the victory.
Webb, who has signed with West Liberty, paced South Point with 17 points and six rebounds. Turner scored 15 points.
Erickson Barnes led the Tigers with 13 points, nine in the first half, and six rebounds.
Both teams return to OVC action at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Ironton at Chesapeake, and South Point at home vs. Rock Hill.
SOUTH POINT 4 13 16 11 — 44: Adams 1-2 0-1 0-2 2, Turner 6-11 1-2 2-4 15, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Kazee 1-7 0-1 4-4 6, Webb 8-17 1-2 0-0 17, Pegram 1-2 0-0 2-2 4, Dornon 0-1 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 17-40 2-6 8-12 44,
IRONTON 10 8 6 12 — 36: Wilson 1-6 0-2 1-2 3, Hacker 2-11 0-2 3-3 7, Masters 3-8 1-4 0-0 7, Hopper 0-3 0-0 0-0 0, Porter 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Barnes 3-8 3-4 4-6 13, York 2-3 0-0 0-0 4. Totals: 12-40 4-12 8-11 36.
Rebounds: SP 26 (Webb 6), I 22 (Barnes 6). Steals: 7 (Turner 3), I 4 (Masters 2). Blocked shots: SP 2 (Webb, Turner), I 1 (Barnes). Turnovers: SP 7, I 9. Fouls: SP 10, I 15. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none.