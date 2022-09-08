The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20220820_hd_spfootball
South Point’s Owen Frederick (3) looks in a catch over Boyd County’s John Jackson (20) as the Pointers take on the Lions on Aug. 19 in South Point, Ohio.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

South Point hosts a ranked football team with confidence Friday for the first time in perhaps decades.

The Pointers (2-1) entertain Coal Grove (3-0), the No. 9 team in Division VI in the Ohio Associated Press high school football poll, at 7 p.m. at Alumni Stadium. The game is the Ohio Valley Conference opener for both teams.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

