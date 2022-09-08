South Point hosts a ranked football team with confidence Friday for the first time in perhaps decades.
The Pointers (2-1) entertain Coal Grove (3-0), the No. 9 team in Division VI in the Ohio Associated Press high school football poll, at 7 p.m. at Alumni Stadium. The game is the Ohio Valley Conference opener for both teams.
“The kids haven’t experienced this in a very long time,” Pointers coach Chris Davis said of entering a game with a winning record. “It’s almost like they’re asking, ‘What do we do with this?’ They’re definitely not overconfident, but are happy to have a winning record.”
South Point hasn’t been 2-1 since 2017, the last time it won two games in a season. The Pointers haven’t beaten the Hornets since 2006, when they won 41-15 at Patterson Field. Coal Grove leads the series 55-33-4.
Davis said his team would love to break the 14-year losing streak to the Hornets, whom South Point didn’t play in 2020. Doing so, however, will be a challenge for a program that hasn’t won three consecutive games in a season since 2013.
“Coal Grove is a very, very tough opponent,” Davis said. “They’re an old rival, and I hope everyone in town comes out to this game.”
Tough indeed. The Hornets feature a pounding running game led by senior Chase Hall, who has rushed for 801 yards and 13 touchdowns on 70 carries. Freshman Kaden Murphy also is a big-play threat.
“They have a hoss in Hall,” Davis said. “Coal Grove always has good running backs. Hall’s a good kid. He’s great in track. Our goal is to try to stop him, but they have other good backs, too.”
South Point is more balanced on offense. Senior quarterback Jordan Ermalovich has completed 51 of 77 passes for 642 yards and eight touchdowns. Blaine Freeman carried 21 times for 210 yards last week against River Valley. A week earlier, Gage Chapman ran for 103 yards on 13 attempts vs. Alexander.
“I want to run more than I pass, but we take what’s there,” Davis said. “We can win games if we give an ‘A’ effort. We can’t have ‘B’s or ‘C’s.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
