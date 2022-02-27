WAVERLY, Ohio -- The South Point Pointers lived up to their name, hounding Eastern-Brown defensively.
The sixth-seeded Pointers (17-8) defeated the No. 3 seed Warriors 57-47 Saturday night in a Division III, Region 11, Southeast District 2 boys high school basketball semifinal at the Waverly Downtown Arena. South Point advances to the championship game at 9 p.m., Thursday, vs. second-seeded Fairland (19-5), which edged No. 7 seed Alexander 60-58 in three overtimes in the other District 2 semifinal.
"We knew we were going to have to play a really good game defensively," Pointers coach Travis Wise said. "We made some adjustments at halftime and these kids just played their butts off. Somehow they find a way to win."
The Warriors (18-6) led 25-16 before Xander Dornon made a 3-point shot at the buzzer to pull the Pointers within six.
"That was big for us going into the second half," said South Point's Mason Kazee, who scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds. "That's where things started to turn for us. We started making big runs and we stepped up the defense in the second half and rebounded the ball."
Kazee began the third quarter with a 3-pointer. Teammate Jordan Ermalovich, who made a trio of threes in the first half, swished another with 1:10 left in the third quarter as the Pointers closed within 40-37. Kazee then came up big again, snagging a rebound and going coast to coast for a basket that gave South Point a 41-40 lead. The Pointers never trailed after that.
Ermalovich scored 16 and Dornon 10. Trent Hundley led Eastern-Brown with 17 points. Luke Garrett scored 15 and Christian Amburgey 10.
In addition to Fairland, South Point was one of three Ohio Valley Conference teams to win Saturday. No. 5 Chesapeake (15-8) upset No. 4 Zane Trace 64-54. In the other semifinal, No. 8 Wheelersburg (17-8) upset top seed Minford 35-29.
SOUTH POINT 4 15 18 20 -- 57: Schneider 6, Adams 2, Kazee 19, Pegram 4, Ermalovich 16, Dornon 10.
