CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — South Point’s football players, coaches, staff and fans finally got to celebrate that long-awaited victory.
Maddox McCallister ran for two scores and scrambling quarterback Jordan Ermalovich threw two TD passes to lead the Pointers past Chesapeake, 27-9, Friday night at Chesapeake’s Phil Davis Field.
It’s the first Ohio Valley Conference win for the Pointers in quite some time, and the faithful followers let the blue and gold hear it when they left the field. Both teams entered the game winless.
The outcome spoiled homecoming for Chesapeake.
“It means a lot,” South Point coach Chris Davis said. “I was the only coach on the staff the last time we won a conference game. We believed in ourselves. We just had to play a full 60 minutes.”
On defense, the Pointers (1-6, 1-4 OVC) limited the Panthers (0-6, 0-4 OVC) to a field goal, a 23-yarder by Lucas Shepherd. Their touchdown came on an 85-yard kickoff return by Ben Bragg in the second period. They also recovered four fumbles.
Davis saluted the job turned in by Ermalovich, who at times did scrambling so well it made one think of Fran Tarkenton’s days in the NFL.
“He really does some amazing things,” Davis said. “All that scrambling scares me. Throw the ball. He just makes it seem natural. It’s big time.”
Three examples: On the first play of the game, Ermalovich connected with Malik Pegram for a 35-yard gain on a tunnel screen. He threw a 21-yard TD pass on a fourth-and-16 from the 21. And on another patented scramble, he eventually found Pegram deep for 25 yards to the home team’s 21, and McCallister capped that drive off with a 2-yard TD run.
“Pegram’s an athlete,” Davis said. “We got some talented athletes. You find a way to get them the ball.”
Ermalovich said he’s just doing all he can to keep plays alive.
“The O line does a good job. They give me space,” Ermalovich said. “Then sometimes you find open space and make a play or two.”
This is South Point’s first OVC win since 2015.
“That means so much to everybody,” Ermalovich said. “To walk off and hear those fans is something special.”
As for the defense, Ermalovich said, “We didn’t give up a TD. We made the plays when we had to.”
Next week, South Point travels to Portsmouth. Chesapeake is home to Rock Hill.
McCallister’s other TD run covered 59 yards midway through the fourth period and all but iced the win. Ermalovich’s other TD pass covered eight yards to Owen Frederick in the third period.
Ermalovich threw for 221 yards. Pegram caught six for 92.
Both teams experienced some heated moments, with one player from each team getting ejected in the third quarter.
SOUTH POINT 7 0 13 7 — 27
CHESAPEAKE 0 3 6 0 — 9
First quarter
S—Hanshaw 21 pass from Ermalovich, (Kazee kick), 9:48.
Second quarter
C—Shepherd 23 FG, 11:15.
Third quarter
SP—Frederick 8 pass from Ermalovich, (Kazee kick), 5:17.
C—Bragg 85 kickoff return (kick failed), 5:04.
SP—McCallister 2 run), (kick failed), 0:23.
Fourth quarter
SP—McCallister 59 run (Kazee kick), 7:57.
Team statistics
SP CH
First downs 14 10
Rushes-yards 29-133 34-105
Passing yards 221 13
Att-comp-int 17-22-0 1-7-0
Total offense 354 118
Penalties 14-147 5-43
Fumbles-lost 1-1 4-4
Individual statistics
RUSHING — South Point: Ermalovich 10-3, Freeman 12-33, McCallister 4-78, Frederick 1-2, Wilburn 4-15, Harris 1-2. Chesapeake: Bragg 13-65, Caldwell 8-minus 7, Preston 2-4, Blankenship 4-27, Burnside 6-10, Maynard 1-6.
PASSING — South Point: Ermalovich 17-22-0, 221 yards. Chesapeake: Caldwell 1-7-0, 13 yards.
RECEIVING — South Point: McCallister 1-15, Frederick 1-8, Freeman 1-4, Pegram 6-92, Wilburn 3-50, Hanshaw 1-21, Lambert 2-22, Martin 2-9. Chesapeake: Blankenship -13.