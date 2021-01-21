SOUTH POINT, Ohio — For one quarter on Thursday, Ironton dominated South Point in the Ohio Valley Conference high school girls basketball, but for the other three it was all Pointers culminating in a 40-22 win for the Pointers.
South Point shut out Ironton in the first quarter, allowed two points in the second and three in the final frame to pull away from the Fighting Tigers for the win.
Karmen Bruton scored 10 points to lead South Point (4-6 overall, 4-5 OVC) while Camille Hall grabbed six boards to lead the Pointers in rebounding. Hall also finished with nine points in the game.
South Point led 8-0 after the first period with Bruton scoring four points. In the second, a Chasity Cecil field goal was the only points separating Ironton (6-7, 5-6) from being shut out in the first half.
In the third quarter, the Fighting Tigers made it a game.
Kirsten Williams scored 10 of her game-high 13 points in the third quarter as Ironton closed a 16-2 halftime deficit into a 25-19 South Point lead by the end of the period.
Williams connected on four field goals including two 3-pointers in the period as the Fighting Tigers appeared to swing momentum it its favor.
Ironton used full-court man-to-man defense to rush South Point, and the Pointers turned the ball over leading to baskets for the Fighting Tigers in the fast break.
Doug Graham’s IHS squad cut the lead to 18-11 at 4:22 of the third quarter forcing South Point to use a timeout.
“We just had to come together,” said Bruton, a junior. “We got flustered but we talked through it.”
Following the timeout by Pointers’ head coach Dave Adams, South Point rebuilt a 25-13 lead when Williams made both of her 3-point baskets to close the period with Ironton down by six.
South Point closed out the game by outscoring Ironton 15-3 in the fourth period.
“They forced us to rush a little bit,” Adams said. “In the fourth quarter, we spread them out more.”
Bruton made the first basket of the period and drew a foul on the shot. Sarah Mitchell made a field goal at 5:54 of the fourth to give South Point an 11-point lead.
Bruton answered with another traditional 3-point play to give South Point an 8-0 run to start the quarter.
The Pointers scored the first 13 points of the quarter before Williams connected on her third 3-pointer of the game with 2:53 to play. During the period, South Point made all three of its free throw attempts and finished 6-of-7 from the foul line in the game.
Ironton was 1 for 2 from the charity stripe.
A field goal by South Point’s Camille Hall with 2:39 to play closed out the scoring for the game.
South Point’s girls return to action on Saturday when it hosts Jackson at 2:30 p.m. Ironton will play on Monday at Coal Grove with a tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
IRONTON 0 2 17 3 — 22: C. Cecil 4, Carpenter 2, K. Williams 13, E. Williams 1, K. Cecil 2.
SOUTH POINT 8 8 9 15 — 40: Roach 8, Mitchell 8, Bruton 10, Staley 5, Hall 9.