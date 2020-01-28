PEDRO, Ohio — Senior guards Emilee Carey and Emilee Whitt combined for 59 points to lead South Point (11-7 overall, 8-4 Ohio Valley Conference) to a 72-36 victory over Rock Hill (5-12, 2-10) Monday in girls high school basketball.
Carey scored 32 points. Whitt scored 27 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and issued six assists. The duo combined for 13 3-point baskets, with Whitt hitting all seven of her attempts.
Savannah Cade paced the Redwomen with 12 points.
SOUTH POINT 22 17 22 11 — 72: Carey 32, Whitt 27, Jones 5, Pennington 5, Crawley 3.
ROCK HILL 12 9 5 10 — 36: Cade 12, Simpson 6, Morris 4, T. Pancake 3, C. Pancake 3, Matney 2, McGraw 2, Adams 2, Scott 2.
PORTSMOUTH 41, GALLIA ACADEMY 34: Hannah Hughes scored 16 points to lead the Trojans (8-11 overall, 3-9 OVC) to their third consecutive victory.
Nia Trinidad scored 12 points for Portsmouth.
POSTPONEMENT: Chesapeake’s home girls game with Fairland on Monday was postponed because of a power outage. The contest has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Boys
GRACE CHRISTIAN 76, WAYNE 63: The Soldiers (10-6) outscored the Pioneers 26-12 in the third quarter to take control in a victory over the Pioneers in Huntington.
Grace Christian led 36-32 at halftime.
Eli Foster paced the Soldiers with 23 points. Braeden Workman scored 18, Ricky Tanner 16 and Landon Mosser 13. For Wayne, Nick Bryant scored 27, Jake Merritt 13 and Colby Stiltner 10.
WAYNE 14 18 12 19 — 63: Bryant 27, Merritt 13, Stiltner 10, Samson 8, Sanchez 5.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 19 17 26 14 — 76: Foster 23, Workman 18, R. Tanner 16, Mosser 13, L. Tanner 4, Childers 2.
BOYD COUNTY 75, MORGAN COUNTY 62: Blake Stewart scored 20 points to help the Lions (12-9) beat the Cougars in West Liberty, Kentucky.
Austin Gibbs scored 14, Carson Webb 13 and J.B. Walter 12 for Boyd County.
Jake Helton topped Morgan County scorers with 23 points. Garrett Wright scored 16 and Jeremiah Santiago 10.