SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Pointers have been called in from the field.
They're also being retrieved from the gym, weight room anywhere else South Point High School and Middle School student-athletes work out.
South Point has suspended athletic workouts after a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. A football player told the coaching staff that he tested positive using a non-FDA-approved test kit. The player since has tested positive with an FDA-approved kit.
"We have confirmation of a COVID-19 case," South Point High principal Dean Nance said. "The student feels fine, but we're postponing all our skills camps and such until Aug. 1."
Nance said the student-athlete likely was infected with the virus while recently traveling.
"We've tried to take as many precautions as we could," Nance said. "We're working closely with the Lawrence County Health Department, which is doing contact tracing. It's an unfortunate situation and we're following the necessary steps to keep everyone safe."
South Point is the latest local school to suspend practices after a positive COVID-19 test. Russell halted workouts last month after a girls soccer player tested positive. The test turned out to be a false positive. Russell joined fellow Kentucky schools Phelps and Clay County in stopping workouts because of positive COVID-19 tests.
Portsmouth High School stopped spring athletic activities last week after one of its student-athletes tested positive. Sissonville High School did likewise last month when a coach's test returned a positive result.