SOUTH POINT, Ohio — When James Gifford left his job as South Point High School’s head football coach, Chris Davis had a flashback.
Davis remembered recent seasons when the Pointers ended the season with 17 players after beginning the year with fewer than 30. Under Gifford, South Point built its roster to 42 and kept it there. Davis said he didn’t want to see the program fall apart, so he applied for the job. Last week, Davis was hired as the school’s new head coach.
“I went to the principal and told him I was afraid the kids would leave the program,” said Davis, an assistant at South Point the last six seasons. “I’ve been here six years, which isn’t a long time, but the principal and superintendent asked the kids who they wanted and they referenced me. I’m a coach they’ve had and we’re trying to build stability.”
Davis is South Point’s fifth head football coach since 2014. Rick Marcello led the Pointers to their last winning season, a 7-3 mark in 2013, then went 2-8 in 2014 before stepping down. Chad Coffman followed with two losing seasons and Chase Kratzenburg with one before Gifford took over and went 1-19 in two seasons.
South Point is 28-108 since 2007.
“The goal always is to win,” Davis said. “We have a good group coming back. Record-wise, we haven’t been good, but we’ve made some real strides the last couple of years. We’ve gotten kids out and made sure they were making their grades. It’s been a while since we’ve won, but it’s a process.”
Davis said replacing Gifford, who took Sciotoville East to the playoffs twice in three years, will be a challenge.
“He’s a good coach and a really great guy who taught me a lot,” said Davis, who played at South Point and Wheelersburg. “I couldn’t have learned under a better person.”
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Cabell Midland offensive lineman Jackson Oxley and linebacker Tierden Berry, as well as Spring Valley kicker Zane Porter, received scholarship offers from Concord University. Porter also picked up a preferred walk-on offer from Marshall University. … Greenup County boys basketball player Rodrell Dryden picked up an offer from Moberly Area Community College. Dryden scored 21 points and grabbed 20 rebounds last week in a 68-52 loss to Russell, then scored 23 points and snagged 22 rebounds in a victory over Huntington St. Joe. …
Russell girls basketball standout Kaeli Ross visited Thomas More University. Huntington High linebacker Keshawn Williams was offered by Wilmington College. Kentucky Christian University football offered Williams and his teammates Chance Jackson and Mekhi White. Jackson also visited the University of the Cumberlands. The Highlanders’ Brocton Blair visited Fairmont State. …
Gallia Academy running back James Armstrong and offensive lineman Riley Starnes received invitations junior days at Ohio University and Miami (Ohio) University. Starnes picked up an offer from Miami. … Raceland wide receiver Gunnur Lewis visited Georgetown College on Friday. … Portsmouth’s Alainnah Scott signed to swim at Shawnee State University. … Raceland softball star Cam Davidson visited the University of Findlay on Friday. …
Winfield football player Kadin Jarrouj received an offer from the University of Charleston. … Spring Valley offensive lineman Bryce Biggs was offered by Marshall. His teammate, Luke Christopher, picked up offers from Concord and Wilmington College. … Raceland football player Ethan Cox earned an offer from Lindsey Wilson College.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Eugene Collins won his 169th game as boys basketball coach at Portsmouth, becoming the second-winningest coach behind George Heller in the program’s illustrious history. … Logan beat Chapmanville 72-61 last week to break the Tigers’ 54-game in-state winning streak. … Huntington St. Joe girls basketball players Bailee Adkins and Abby Lee have been nominated for the McDonald’s All-American basketball team. …
Winfield’s Aaron Withrow won the Ray McCoy Award as the West Virginia boys high school track and field athlete of the year. … Wheelersburg football standout Makya Matthews was selected to play in the Ohio North-South All-Star Game on April 25. … Nick Turner is the new boys soccer coach at Huntington St. Joe. Turner formerly coached the Irish girls. … Johnson Central’s Jim Matney was named the National Federation of High School Coaches wrestling coach of the year. …
Weston Baer became the all-time leading scorer in Meigs High School basketball history last week, scoring his 1,259th point to surpass Trevor Harrison, who set the record in 1993. … Junior point guard Zada Porter broke the Cave Springs (Virginia) girls basketball school record for points last week. She is the daughter of former The Herald-Dispatch sports writer George Porter. …
Blake Stewart became Boyd County’s boys basketball program’s all-time leader in steals this season. … The Ironton St. Joe vs. Sciotoville East boys basketball game postponed on Jan. 14 has been rescheduled for Jan. 25. … Steve Sayre is the new head football coach at Ripley High School. … Nikki Beek is the new head softball coach at Russell High School. … Former Ripley football coach and Marshall University tight end Eddie Smolder has joined the football staff at Cabell Midland High School. … Green basketball player Gage Sampson scored his 1,000th point.