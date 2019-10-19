SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Emilee Whitt plans to major in forensic investigation and while doing so will attempt to solve the mysteries of opposing defenses.
Whitt, South Point High School’s standout 5-foot-8 senior girls basketball point guard, signed with WVU Tech on Friday. She said she likes the fast-paced offense the Bears run.
“Their offense is a lot like ours,” said Whitt, who averaged 12 points and eight assists per game last season. “We’re super-small this season, so we’re going to run and press a lot and that’s one of the things that attracted me to Tech. Their offense is similar to ours.”
Whitt’s penchant for getting up and down the court caught the attention of Bears coach Anna Kowalska.
“She’s a really good point guard,” Kowlaska said of Whitt. “She’s a shooter. She’s smart, long and athletic and is a great fit for our program. And she’s a good person. I like that. I recruit the person first, then the player. We’re excited to have her.”
Pointers coach David Adams said he sees the same qualities in Whitt that Kowalska does.
“Emilee is a good player, but she’s as good a person off the floor as she is on,” Adams said.
Whitt possessed plenty of options. She also was recruited by Ohio Wesleyan, Ohio Christian, Capital, Ursuline, Cedarville and Ohio Dominican, among others. A standout in soccer and track as well, Whitt chose Tech.
“From the moment I stepped on campus it felt like home,” Whitt said. “I talked with the coaches and players and loved them. It’s away, but it’s not too far from home and I’m really looking forward to going there.”
The Bears went 24-10 last season, 16-1 in the River States Conference, before falling to Indiana Tech in the NAIA national tournament.
The Pointers went 17-7 last year and won a sectional title before losing to Eastern-Brown 51-47 in the district tournament. Whitt joins Emilee Carey, LaDiamond Crawley and Maddy Khounlavong as a returning starter on a team expected to be a strong contender for an Ohio Valley Conference championship this season.