ATHENS, Ohio — Meredith Riley couldn't have dominated more in winning the Ohio Southeast District Division II girls high school tennis tournament Wednesday at Ohio University.
The South Point star defeated all three opponents 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the state tournament Oct. 21-22 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio.
Top-seeded Riley, a junior, beat No. 8 seed Lindsey Riddle of Vinton County in the quarterfinals, then defeated fourth seed Katie Lovejoy of Marietta in the semifinals. In the championship match, Riley topped No. 3 seed Kathryn Nelson of Portsmouth Notre Dame.
In doubles, Wheelersburg's Maria Nolan and Emily Janney won a quarterfinal match, defeating Jackson's Natalie Malone and Skylar Hatfield 6-0, 6-2 before falling 7-5, 6-4 to Minford's Miranda Johnson and Addy Akers. The Pirates' Emma Brinkman and Aby Jones lost in the quarterfinals to Johnson and Akers 6-0, 6-2. Johnson and Akers lost to Marietta's Reagan Estes and Olivia Emery 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 in the finals.
Boys soccer
OVC 8, WELLSTON 1: Ohio Valley Christian (8-7-1) displayed too much Haley power for the Rockets in a victory in Gallipolis, Ohio.
Bradley Haley scored four goals and assisted on two. Ethan Haley scored two goals and assisted on one. Cash Burnett contributed one goal and one assist. Grace Heffernan scored once. Michael Stauffer made an assist.
CALVARY BAPTIST 5, HANNAN 0: David Bowling scored a hat trick to lift the Patriots over the Wildcats (1-5-1) in Ashton, West Virginia. Brady Suter and Joey DeGroff also scored. Dakota Watson made 14 saves for Hannan.
Girls soccer
FAIRLAND 2, GALLIA ACADEMY 2: The Dragons (3-12-1 overall, 2-4-1 Ohio Valley Conference) played the Blue Angels (3-11-1, 2-4-1) to a draw in Centenary, Ohio.
