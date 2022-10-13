The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20221014-hds-hs roundup.jpg

South Point’s Meredith Riley competes in the Ohio Division II Southeast District high school girls tennis tournament Wednesday at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.

 Submitted photo

ATHENS, Ohio — Meredith Riley couldn't have dominated more in winning the Ohio Southeast District Division II girls high school tennis tournament Wednesday at Ohio University.

The South Point star defeated all three opponents 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the state tournament Oct. 21-22 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio.

