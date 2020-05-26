HUNTINGTON — Huffing, puffing, laughing, grunting and many more familiar sounds of sports filled South Point High School’s facilities Tuesday.
Most other local schools are waiting at least a few days to start offseason workouts since the Ohio High School Athletic Association lifted coronavirus pandemic restrictions. The OHSAA lifted its no-contact period for several sports Tuesday as part of the response to Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement Thursday regarding his “Responsible Restart Ohio” plan.
“We started today with skill sessions with strict guidelines in place,” Pointers athletic director and girls basketball coach David Adams said. “It was really good to get back in the gym and see everybody again.”
The Pointers girls and boys basketball team participated in limited drills. South Point’s football team expects to hit the weight room in small groups on Wednesday.
All, however, is not normal. Adams said a lengthy list of precautions is being implemented and observed to keep student-athletes and staff safe.
“Everyone stayed 6 feet apart,” Adams said. “There are limits on how many we could have in the gym. (Players) had to bring their own water bottles. Each had her own ball.”
No scrimmaging was allowed, but the Pointers took advantage of what they were permitted to do.
“We did some full-court layup drills,” Adams said with a laugh. “That took some of the excitement and enthusiasm out of them. We found out they’re not in very good shape.”
South Point student-athletes undoubtedly aren’t alone in that regard. Working out has been limited with facilities being closed because of the virus. Still, Adams was happy to see his players again, even if it meant making sure he had plenty of hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes available.
Few other local schools were quite so eager, but several coaches and athletic directors said they plan for student-athletes to work out again soon.
“Not this week,” Chesapeake Athletic Director Ryan Davis said of whether the Panthers will begin offseason team drills.
Ironton Athletic Director Trevon Pendleton said the Fighting Tigers will wait until Monday to begin.
Ironton St. Joe Athletic Director Greg Bryant said he looks forward to the Flyers returning to the courts and fields.
“Middle of June,” Bryant said of when he anticipates workouts beginning. “We’ll have small-group instruction.”
Fairland Athletic Director Jeff Gorby said his school is planning its return to sports on June 8. Indoor facilities will remain closed.
“We’re looking at maybe using the park in Proctorville or the parking lots at school,” Gorby said. “We can do conditioning, ball handling, things like that. It’s an adjustment because you can’t pass the ball or hand it off, nothing like that. We’ll do conditioning within certain guidelines.”
Gorby said players will wear masks and not be allowed to participate if they’re running a fever. He also said workouts will feature groups of no more than five, including coaches, and groups will not change.
“If a player is on vacation or can’t be there that day for some reason, we’ll go with four,” Gorby said.
Fairland also will use daily log sheets, close restrooms, locker rooms and water fountains.
“We’re just so excited to see our athletes and work with them again,” Gorby said. “We’re big on interacting with kids, seeing how they’re doing and finding out what’s going on their lives. It will be nice to do that again.”
Non-school-related sports also are preparing to return on a limited basis. American Legion Baseball is staring up with Portsmouth Post 23 announcing tryouts from noon to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Branch Rickey Park.