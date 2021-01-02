SOUTH POINT, Ohio — South Point lost a 16-point second half lead on Saturday but survived with a 68-63 double overtime win over Ironton in Ohio Valley Conference boys basketball action at Pointers Gym.
As Ironton fought back with a furious fourth-quarter rally, the Pointers struggled from the foul line making just 5-of-12 shots that would have helped it ice the game in regulation.
South Point (2-1 overall, 1-1 OVC) took a 24-18 halftime lead and stretched that to 40-24 at the end of the third quarter, despite Ironton (2-2, 2-2) using full-court pressure beginning with the start of the second half.
Then the Fighting Tigers started the fourth period with a 3-pointer from Landan Wilson to begin its comeback.
Wilson, who led all scorers with 20 points, got a basket in the paint with 5:39 to play to cut the lead to 42-32.
Meanwhile South Point went through a stretch during the period where it missed 4-of-5 free throw attempts while Ironton’s Aaron Masters began to find his stroke from behind the 3-point arc.
The blown lead nearly ruined South Point senior Austin Webb’s night in which he scored his 1,000th career point. That came with 21.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter when he sank the second of two foul shots that gave South Point a 48-46 lead.
“Compared to what I’ve been through and last year, missing eight games, it’s a great feeling,” said Webb, who suffered a knee injury last season and then re-injured the same knee in a scrimmage eight weeks ago.
Trent Hacker put an end to the celebration when he was fouled grabbing one of his 11 rebounds for Ironton. He sank both foul shots with 3.9 seconds left to tie the game at 48.
The two teams traded baskets to remain tied at 53, when the Fighting Tigers’ Terrence West called a timeout after Ironton already exhausted them all.
Webb had a chance to win the game for South Point but missed both of the technical foul shots to leave the score tied.
In the second overtime, South Point got its offense going again and built a 62-57 lead. Ironton came back again, taking a 63-62 lead on two foul shots by Wilson.
The Pointers reeled off the final six points with 35 seconds left to seal the win, however.
IRONTON 10 8 6 24 5 10 — 63: Wilson 20, Hacker 6, Masters 8, West 13, Hopper 5, Porter 3, Carpenter 8.
SOUTH POINT 14 14 12 8 5 15 — 68: Turner 17, Kazee 11, Taylor 10, Webb 12, Pegram 7, Ermalovich 5, Dornon 6.