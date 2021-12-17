SOUTH POINT, Ohio — South Point rebounded from a so-so third period with a strong fourth and that enabled the Pointers to turn back Ironton, 47-38, in an Ohio Valley Conference game Friday night at South Point.
The Fighting Tigers (2-2 overall, 2-2 OVC) outscored the home team 18-11 in the third period to cut the deficit to 34-32. In the fourth, Mason Kazee took control on offense and the defense limited Ironton to just one basket. That came with 16 seconds left.
“The third we came out a little flat,” Pointers coach Travis Wise said. “We were rushing some shots. Once we settled back down in the fourth, we guarded and made some baskets. These kids find a way to win.”
Kazee, a senior, led the Pointers (6-0 overall, 4-0 OVC) with 14 points — 10 in the second half — and Caleb Schneider added 11 before he fouled out in the fourth.
“Mason and Caleb their emotions don’t change from beginning to end,” Wise said. “They’re the same. They’re good at the foul line.”
Jordan Ermalovich and Kazee each had four points early in the fourth to extend the South Point advantage to 42-33. Xander Dornan added a basket and the lead went to 44-33. The Fighting Tigers then had to foul to get the Pointers in the bonus and they hit most of the free throws.
“They let us play,” Kazee said. “We weren’t making much. We had to get into the paint. That burst in the fourth was big. It changed the game. We started to hit shots.”
Prior to the season, expectations weren’t so high for the Pointers due to players gone from a year ago. So far, they are proving something to those who had questions.
“At the beginning of the season they thought we’d be so bad,” Kazee said. “We lost too much. To me, we had something to prove.
“We used it as a little motivation,” Wise said.
Ironton still hasn’t found its outside touch. Ethan White had nine and Ty Perkins and Braden Schreck eight each to pace the offense. The Fighting Tigers had single-digit scoring in three of four quarters.
“That’s probably their lowest point total of the year,” Ironton coach Chris Barnes said. “So the defense was fine. We got stuck on 32. We went so long without a basket. We’re still struggling on offense.”
Wise admits the court success has got the school and fans motivated.
“We’ve got a nice setup going,” Wise said. “It’s nice to see the school and fans. The students and the pep band. We’ve got backing. We continue to use it as motivation.”
South Point and Ironton are back in action Saturday. The Pointers are home against Greenup County, a team it beat early in the season at Greenup. The Fighting Tigers travel to Elliott County.
IRONTON 6 8 18 6 — 38: Sheridan 7, Masters 5, Schreck 8, White 9, Perkins 8, Barnes 1.
SOUTH POINT 16 7 11 13 — 47: Schneider 11, Jackson 9, Kazee 14, Ermalovich 6, Dornan 6.