SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- Josh Childers scored off an assist from Levi Lawson in the 76th minute to rally South Point past Rock Hill 2-1 in boys high school soccer Thursday at Alumni Stadium.
The Redmen took the lead on Sam Simpson's goal off a pass from Hunter Blagg in the 17th minute. Dragan Jankovic found the goal as Childers assisted in the 56th minute to tie it.
Xander Dornon made 11 saves for the Pointers (11-5-1).
"What a wild way to end our season," South Point coach Zack Jenkins said of the victory on Senior Night. "My five seniors truly came to play. Mason Kazee, Logan Southall and Jayden Farrell played so well to lead our back line against a very good offense led by Sam Simpson.
Jenkins also complimented Josh Helton, Lawson and Jankovic for their play.
The Pointers return to action at 5 p.m. Thursday vs. either Fairfield Leesburg or Westfall in the sectional final.
Volleyball
RUSSELL 3, ASHLAND 1: The Red Devils (22-9) defeated the Kittens (19-10) 21-25, 29-27, 25-13, 25-18 in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
ROWAN COUNTY 3, GREENUP COUNTY 0: The Vikings (17-16) defeated the Musketeers (7-15) 25-18, 25-16, 25-17 in Morehead, Kentucky. Caroline Adkins made 11 kills for Greenup County.
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches or statisticians may report result of high school sports events by e-mailing hdsports@hdmediallc.com.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
