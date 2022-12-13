The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221214-hds-fairland boys.jpg
Buy Now

South Point's Xathan Haney looks to pass during a high school basketball game vs. Fairland on Tuesday at the Carl York Center in Rome Township, Ohio.

 TIM STEPHENS | The Herald-Dispatch

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — South Point is the rare team that's been able to hang with Fairland during the Dragons' seven-year run of winning at least a share of Ohio Valley Conference championships.

Tuesday, the Pointers (4-1 overall, 2-1 OVC), let the Dragons (2-2, 1-1) know they're a strong contender to end that string of titles. South Point routed Fairland 58-30 at the Carl York Center. The triumph was the Pointers' fifth in the last 10 games with Fairland.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you