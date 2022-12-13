ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — South Point is the rare team that's been able to hang with Fairland during the Dragons' seven-year run of winning at least a share of Ohio Valley Conference championships.
Tuesday, the Pointers (4-1 overall, 2-1 OVC), let the Dragons (2-2, 1-1) know they're a strong contender to end that string of titles. South Point routed Fairland 58-30 at the Carl York Center. The triumph was the Pointers' fifth in the last 10 games with Fairland.
"Our defense was excellent," South Point coach Travis Wise said. "We knew (Chase) Allen was good and (J.D.) Thacker's been shooting the lights out lately. We did a good job on them early."
The Pointers did everything well early, late and everywhere in between. South Point raced to a 12-0 lead and Caleb Lovely scored nine of his game-high 23 points in the first quarter. Lovely finished 8 for 13, 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and made all four free throws he attempted. He also grabbed five rebounds.
Fairland pulled within 18-12 after a Thacker 3-pointer at 7:20 of the second quarter, but consecutive baskets by Jordan Ermalovich sparked a 7-4 run to close the half.
The Pointers scored the first nine points of the third quarter to lead 34-16 and put down any hopes the Dragons had of a comeback.
"When we guard, we can create some offense on our end," Wise said. "The Haney kid hit three 3-pointers and that was big."
Xavier Haney scored 12 points and made all his 3-point attempts. South Point out-rebounded Fairland 26-15.
The Pointers sizzled like a hot horseshoe in water, making 21 of 36 shots (58.3%). The Dragons, though, drew more iron than a blacksmith, going 12 for 45 (26.6%). Fairland missed its first nine shots and a pair of free throws in digging a hole from which it couldn't escape.
The loss was the worse for the Dragons in the regular season since a 67-38 setback to Warren on Jan. 11, 2014. It was the most-lopsided defeat to an OVC team since an 85-44 loss to Chesapeake on Feb. 19, 2011.
"It was a great team win," Wise said. "They didn't shoot the ball well early, but we limited them to one and done. That helps. They're always getting offensive rebounds and putbacks. We took that away."
