David Adams' 300th victory came against a team of Blue Angels.
The South Point High School girls basketball coach credited Divine intervention for the milestone win. Adams, in his 20th season of coaching, thanked God for allowing him to coach. His plan was to coach boys, but has been on the sideline with the Pointer girls for two decades.
Adams' work is impressive. He coached South Point, his alma mater, to eight Ohio Valley Conference title in his first 10 seasons. Adams' teams have made two regional tournament appearances and have averaged 15 victories per season in a rugged league.
Adams credited his players for South Point's success.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Basketball stars Levi Blankenship of Chesapeake, Ethan Sellars of Ashland and Kolton Painter of Nitro scored their 1,000th career points. Green girls basketball star Kasey Kimbler scored 40 points in a 53-33 victory over Portsmouth Clay. Russell's Shaelyn Steele scored 40 points against Rowan County.
Ironton St. Joe's Bella Whaley scored 26 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, made 10 steals and issued seven assists in Ironton St. Joe's 50-10 triumph over Sciotoville East. Portsmouth Notre Dame has won 92 consecutive Southern Ohio Conference Division I girls basketball games. Wheelersburg has won 48 straight SOC Division II girls basketball games.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: West Virginia University offered Huntington High linebacker Tyrees Smith a preferred walk-on spot and Concord offered a scholarship. The University of Charleston offered a scholarship to HHS wide receiver Noah Waynick. Bluefield State offered Highlanders' defensive lineman James Scott.
Fairland pitcher Tyler Sammons committed to Salem University. Ashland offensive lineman J.J. Jones visited Ohio University and received a preferred walk-on offer. Jones also was offered from West Liberty. Ashland volleyball player Bethany Ledford signed with West Virginia State.
Ironton running back Jaquez Keyes visited the University of Toledo and West Virginia University. Keyes' teammate Ty Perkins visited WVU. Fighting tigers offensive lineman Blake Murrell was offered by Wilmington College. Portsmouth wide receiver Dariyonne Bryant visited Indiana Wesleyan.
Rock Hill running back Hunter Blagg picked up an offer from Grove City College. Concord offered offensive linemen Justice Hutchison of Cabell Midland and Cole Petry of Spring Valley.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Belfry's Isaac Dixon was named the Kentucky Class AAA football player of the year. East Carter's Tim Champlin was named the Class AAA coach of the year. Winfield football coach Craig Snyder resigned.
Former Coal Grove football star Jeb Jones of Otterbein University was named third-team all-region. Martinsburg wide receiver Hudson Clement was named the West Virginia Gatorade football player of the year. Former South Charleston defensive end Zeiqui Lawton is transferring from Cincinnati to WVU.
Former Fairland basketball all-stater Emily Chapman was named the National Christian Colleges Athletic Association player of the week after averaging 29 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots for Cedarville University. Bath County's won its first Eastern Kentucky Conference boys basketball championship since 1984.