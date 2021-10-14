PORTSMOUTH, Ohio -- South Point High School tennis star Meredith Riley has qualified for the state tournament for the second consecutive year.
Riley defeated Athens' Anna Chen 6-0, 6-0, in the Division II district finals to earn the state tournament berth. Riley, who beat Wheelersburg's Maddie Gill in the district finals in 2020, lost 6-2, 6-2 to Ellie Hire of Toledo Central Catholic in the opening round of the state tournament last season.
"I'm super excited for the state championship next week," Riley said.
Chen also advances to the state tournament, her third appearance there. The event is scheduled for Oct. 22-23 in Mason, Ohio.
Boys soccer
CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 5, CABELL MIDLAND 3: Kelan Swann scored two goals and Sully Groom one goal and issued three assists as the host Irish defeated the Knights. Sam Delgra and Billy Ford also scored for Charleston Catholic.
BOYD WINS 16TH REGION: Rylan Keelin scored on a kick from the mark to lift the Lions (18-2) over Rowan County (14-4-1) in the 16th Region championship game in Morehead, Kentucky. Boyd County will entertain the 14th Region champion in the semi-state tournament next week.
LUCASVILLE VALLEY 3, IRONTON ST. JOE 1: Austin Summers scored two goals and Lucy Ashkettle one as the Indians (13-1 overall, 7-0 Southern Ohio Conference) defeated the host Flyers. Summers also had an assist, as did Chase Ruby and Bryce Stuart. Chris Queen made nine saves. Zachary Johnson scored for Ironton St. Joe (11-5, 6-2).
LAWRENCE COUNTY 2, PRESTONSBURG 0: The Bulldogs (15-2-2) won their first 15th Region championship with a victory over the Blackcats (20-3) at Johnson Central High School in Paintsville, Kentucky.
Andrew Vinson scored off a pass from Sam LeFever in the 67th minute. Two minutes later, Blake Maynard scored. Trenton Adkins earned the shutout against a team averaging more than seven goals per game. Lawrence County advances to the semi-state round where it will take on the 12th Region champion.
Girls soccer
POINT PLEASANT 4, GALLIA ACADEMY 0: Kady Hughes scored off a Kendra Lee assist in the fourth minute to give the host Big Blacks (13-2-2) the lone goal they needed in a triumph over the Blue Angels (4-10-2). Delaney Pearson and Hughes scored within 33 seconds of one another late in the first half to make it 3-0. Hughes set the score in the 65th minute.
FLEMING COUNTY 3, ASHLAND 2: Ava Hitch and Irena Hicks scored, Hicks twice, to stake the Panthers (14-7) to a 3-0 lead over the Kittens (10-11) on their way to a victory in the semifinals of the 16th Region Tournament in Morehead, Kentucky. Kenleigh Woods scored twice for Ashland.
Volleyball
MARIETTA 3, MEIGS 0: The Tigers defeated the Marauders (4-13) 25-17, 25-15, 25-15 in Pomeroy, Ohio.
ATHENS 3, RIVER VALLEY 0: Leah Roberts made 18 digs, but couldn't prevent her Raiders (5-14) from being swept 25-19, 25-21, 25-17 by the Bulldogs in Bidwell, Ohio.