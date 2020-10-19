SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Meredith Riley likely won’t face any opponent better than her practice partner.
The South Point High School freshman tennis star practices at times with her sister Madison, a Marshall University star who went 11-5 in singles and won 12 doubles matches last season for the Thundering Herd. Playing against Madison has helped Meredith qualify for the state tournament Friday and Saturday at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio.
“We practice together, but not every day,” Meredith said of working out with Madison. “She has school and tennis at Marshall, but we practice together sometimes.”
Meredith is making a name for herself. She defeated Kathryn Nelson of Portsmouth Notre Dame 6-0, 6-0 in the Division II Southeast District Tournament quarterfinals, then topped Anna Chen of Athens 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals before beating Maddie Gill of Wheelersburg 6-2, 6-2 in the championship Wednesday at the Steven A. Hunter Tennis Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Meredith doesn’t yet know who she will play in the state tournament, but said she looks forward to playing.
“I feel good,” Meredith said. “I’m excited to see who I’ll play. I’m a little nervous, but I’m ready to play.”
Nerves are her biggest opponent. She said Madison has helped her learn to overcome them, as have coaches Julie Ditty and Laurie Mercer. Their instruction was key in her victory over Gill, a four-time state tournament qualifier.
“I had played her in sectionals and was confident I could do well,” Meredith said. “She’s a good player and I knew I had to play well.”
A stellar student who hopes to play college tennis while pursuing a medical degree, Meredith gave up volleyball to concentrate on tennis, a sport she has played since she was 4. She has played the travel circuit since she was 10.
“I really enjoyed volleyball,” Meredith said.
The sport with the lower net, though, is where she excels more. Meredith has impressed Madison.
“She’s wonderful,” Madison said of her little sister. “I’m excited to see how far she can go.”
Madison no doubt can help Meredith navigate the college recruiting scene. After starring at South Point and playing in the state tournament, Madison signed with Morehead State University, only to see the school drop the program. Madison transferred to Western Carolina, then to Wright State. She then moved on to Marshall as a graduate transfer.
Meredith said Madison has been a big influence on her.
“Watching my sister got me interested in tennis,” Meredith said. “I really like the sport. I like everything about it.”