SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Persistence paid off for Bluffton University football.
The Beavers signed South Point offensive tackle Brody Thompson, who will join teammate Brandon Pierson on the Beavers’ roster.
“They never stopped recruiting me,” said Thompson, a 6-foot-4, 295-pound senior.
“They stayed strong with it. Their coaches were amazing. When I went there I felt really welcome and everyone felt like family.”
Thompson said he is pleased with his choice of the NCAA Division III member of the Heartland Athletic Conference, which includes Anderson, Defiance, Franklin, Hanover, Manchester, Mount St. Joseph’s and Rose-Hulman.
He also was recruited by Alderson Broaddus, Brevard, West Virginia State and Urbana.
Thompson weighed as much as 330 pounds during the season, but has trimmed down considerably. He said he feels much better after shedding 35 pounds.
“I feel like a whole different player,” Thompson said. “I wish I was like this during the season. I’m a lot faster, quicker and stronger.”
Thompson lost the weight despite COVID-19 restrictions that make working out difficult for many people.
He said he has a friend who is a trainer with a gym, so Thompson works out there.
He said he also sometimes runs at Chesapeake’s field, where he used to play before transferring to South Point as a junior.
Thompson said he plans to earn a degree in social work.
As for playing time, Thompson said he hopes to play soon at guard or tackle.
Bluffton went 2-8 last season.
“I’ll play wherever they want me,” Thompson said. “I want to help the team as soon as I can.”
Thompson said having Pierson, a linebacker, at college with him will help his transition.