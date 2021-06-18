HUNTINGTON -- Gage Townson has led 99-yard touchdown drives, but never has he faced as long a trek as he has in boxing.
The former South Point High School star quarterback has aspired for four years to be a professional boxer. His quest appears about to reach the end zone, as Townson signed a contract for a bout July 23 at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel. The fight will be Townson's pro debut after he went undefeated as an amateur and won more than 20 fights.
Townson is set to face Muhammed Adams of Pikeville, Kentucky, in the light heavyweight event.
"I expect to put on a great show for all my supporters," Townson said. "I'm not someone who will put the fans asleep. As an amateur, I tried to outbox everyone. As a pro, I want to win by knockout."
Townson said he wondered if he had been knocked out of the sport, after all the stumbling blocks and delays he faced.
"It's been a stressful, lengthy process," Townson said. "I had a really good amateur record and pro fights had nothing to gain by fighting me. Losing to someone making his debut."
Not only was finding foes difficult, Townson suffered a knee injury that delayed his scheduled Sept. 21, 2019 debut. Last year, COVID-19 wiped out any opportunity to step into the ring."
Townson was on track to success before those events. He won the West Virginia Junior Olympics title and the regional Golden Gloves championship. Recently, he won at the Arnold Classic in Columbus.
Townson has boxed since age 11, but also starred for South Point High School on the football field. As a junior, he passed for 2,252 yards and 22 touchdowns and rushed for 391 yards and seven scores. He drew recruiting attention from several NCAA FBS programs, but a knee injury in the preseason of his senior year caused recruiters pause and he signed with Golden West Junior College and wound up at Kentucky Christian University. Another set of torn knee ligaments, though, ended his football career.