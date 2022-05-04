SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- Elaysia Wilburn is a fast-running, long-jumping package of potential.
The South Point High School track star is taking that promising future to Wright State University in Fairborn, Ohio. She signed with the Raiders Wednesday afternoon.
Wilburn considered several schools before narrowing the field to NCAA Division I Wright State and Division III Capital.
"They just have more to offer me when it comes to going against D1 schools," said Wilburn, who plans to major in psychology. "There's more opportunity at Wright State. I looked at Capital, but they couldn't give me a full ride because they're D3."
A tremendous athlete, Wilburn plays soccer, basketball, powerlifts and cheers, in addition to running track. She said cheer and track are her favorites, but all are fun.
The sprinter has run a 12.7 100 meters, a bit off the mark of Pointers record-holder Sheila Spotts, who ran 12.0 in 1996. Wilburn's long jump best is 16 feet, 5 inches, despite taking up the event near the end of her junior year. Wilburn also excels on the 4x400 relay squad, which is 0.6 seconds off the school record of 4:17. She set the school 100-meter hurdle record of 15.9 seconds as a freshman.
Wilburn said she looks forward to competing at the college level.
"It's going to be very scary, to say the least, but it's better competition," Wilburn said. "I'll be doing better as a D1 athlete than as a D3 athlete."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
