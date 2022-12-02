CANTON, Ohio — The third time was anything but a charm.
Making its third Division V state championship game appearance in four years, Ironton (15-1) fell 53-27 Friday to Canfield South Range (16-0) at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
The Raiders dominated after the teams exchanged touchdowns on their first possessions. South Range finished with 564 yards on 70 plays and moved the ball through the air and on the ground behind an offensive front that controlled the line of scrimmage.
The Fighting Tigers gained 389 yards, but just 46 rushing on 21 attempts.
“That’s where most games are won, especially as the games get bigger,” Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said. “Stuff happens on the field and we fell behind and had to change our approach. We dug ourselves a hole.”
South Range took a lead it never relinquished when Billy Skirpac threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to J.D. Crouse with 42 seconds left in the first quarter. On the second play of that five-play, 70-yard scoring drive, Skirpac hit Jake Starkey for a 30-yard gain.
Skirpac and his receivers made big plays all day, including on a 68-yard pass to Shane Linsrom on the third play of the game to set up a 7-yard touchdown run by Skirpac. The Raiders made eight plays of 28 yards or longer.
The big plays, though, weren’t just on offense. Starkey recovered a fumble at the Ironton 28 on the first play of the second quarter. Skirpac threw 23 yards to Crouse, then ran five yards for a touchdown to make it 20-7. Bailey Ryan blocked a Tigers punt and Tristan Toy recovered at the Tigers’ 8 with 9 minutes left in the second quarter. On the next play, Skirpac scored for a 26-7 lead.
Ironton responded with an 11-play, 87-yard drive that ended with Tayden Carpenter throwing a 31-yard TD pass to Ty Perkins to rekindle some hope, but South Range struck again on a 31-yard scoring run by Blake Ewert 3:13 before halftime for a 32-14 lead.
“It was really quiet,” Tigers defensive back Landen Wilson said of the Ironton locker room at halftime. “We were looking at our iPads trying to figure out what we could do.”
Ironton never solved the problem. The Raiders scored on a 65-yard pass from Skirpac to Lindsrom, who broke two tackles and knocked over the umpire on his way to the end zone to make it 39-14.
Skirpac, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior, is regarded as a college baseball prospect thanks to his 90 mph fastball. He used his arm to bedevil Ironton on Friday, completing 13 of 25 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns. Skirpac also ran 12 times for 57 yards and three scores. Linstrom caught six passes for 176 yards. Ewert carried 19 times for 142 yards.
For the Tigers, Carpenter finished 21 for 36 for 325 yards and four touchdowns, with one interception. He was sacked three times. Perkins caught seven passes for 121 yards and two scores.
Ironton’s defense struggled, giving up the most points it had surrendered since a 54-0 loss to Columbus Hartley on Oct. 18, 2014. The Tigers fell to 2-9 in state title games. The state championship was South Range’s first.
CANFIELD SOUTH RANGE 14 18 7 14 — 53
IRONTON 7 7 7 6 — 27
SR — Skirpac 7 run (Butcher kick)
I — Barnes 66 pass from Carpenter (E. Williams kick)
SR — Crouse 40 pass from Skirpac (Butcher kick)
SR — Skirpac 5 run (kick failed)
SR — Skirpac 8 run (kick failed)
I — Perkins 31 pass from Carpenter (E. Williams kick)
SR — Ewert 31 run (Crouse pass from Skirpac)
SR — Linsrom 65 pass from Skirpac (Butcher kick)
I — Felder 7 pass from Carpenter (E. Williams kick)
SR — Depizzo 8 pass from Skirpac (Butcher kick)
I — Perkins 27 pass from Carpenter (Barnes pass from Carpenter)
SR — Dominguez 3 run (Butcher kick)
Team statistics
SR I
First downs 21 15
Rushes-yards 44-225 21-46
Passes 14-26-0 22-37-1
Passing yards 339 343
Total yards 564 389
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 9-80 10-92
Punts 2-23.5 4-30.5
Individual statistics
Rushing
South Range — Ewert 19-142, Skirpac 12-57, Remish 4-15, Dominguez 2-12; Ironton — Keyes 9-22, Felder 4-20, Young 1-5, Carpenter 7-(minus-1).
Passing
South Range — Skirpac 13-25-0, 331 yards; Linstrom 1-1-0, 8 yards; Ironton — Carpenter 21-36-1, 325 yards; Schreck 1-1-0, 18 yards.
Receiving
South Range — Linstrom 6-176, Crouse 3-71, Leon 3-54, Starkey 1-30; Ironton — Perkins 7-121, Wilson 5-61, Terry 3-23, Barnes 2-80.